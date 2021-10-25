Simmons ready for new challenge with Rebels

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Then-Hayden High School softball coach John Simmons during a state tournament game May 18-22 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. After a 27-year career at Hayden, Simmons was announced as the new softball coach for Vestavia Hills in August.

It was going to take a special opportunity for John Simmons to leave just about the only job he’s ever known.

After a 27-year career at Hayden High School, Simmons was announced as the new softball coach at Vestavia Hills High in August.

“It’s definitely different,” he said of his new surroundings.

Simmons grew up in Hayden, played baseball and basketball there and coached multiple sports his entire time on staff. He led the Hayden softball program to great heights, posting a 659-299 overall record with state championships in 2013 and 2019.

“This is the first time in 27 years I’ve only coached one sport, so this is definitely a different venue for me,” Simmons said. “As much as I love basketball, not doing basketball is going to free up a lot more of my time. I look forward to the time I get to spend with my softball team.”

He was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association Coach of the Year in 2013 and was selected to coach in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game in 2016.

“When we talked with other teams, coaches and administrators about Coach Simmons, we kept hearing the same message: that he’s a great man, his teams are always prepared and play with grit, and he leads with class and respect,” new Vestavia Hills Athletic Director Myra Miles said in a statement.

Simmons takes over at Vestavia Hills following Lissa Walker’s decade-long tenure. Walker took Vestavia to the state tournament in four of her 10 years. The Rebels finished second in 2012 and placed third in 2013 and 2016. She also took Vestavia back to the state tournament in 2021.

Walker was named the Starnes Media All-South Metro Coach of the Year last season and early next year, she will eclipse 700 career wins as a softball coach at her new gig at Port St. Joe High School in Florida. She currently has a record of 696-281.

Simmons is not completely unfamiliar with his new roster. Also coming with him to Vestavia Hills is daughter Miah, a junior. Tait Davidson and Spain Park transfer Lucy Spisto have also played on Simmons’ Alabama Firecrackers travel team.

Last spring, the Rebels surprised many by advancing out of likely the strongest area in the state and riding that wave of momentum all the way to the state tournament.

“I watched them play last year, so I kind of know where they are,” Simmons said. “Looking at it, we’ve got a good base to start with.”

Simmons is ready for the challenge of competing with the best teams the state has to offer.

“I want to build a championship mindset. I don’t think being a champion necessarily means having the big trophy at the end. I think a championship mindset starts with the way you work and prepare, it’s the process of getting better,” he said.

AHSAA rules prohibit a high school coach from coaching any other players not their own children out of season, so Simmons will enjoy those Firecrackers games from the other side of the fence now.

“I get to just watch. I’ll have my nice rocking chair with an umbrella, carry a little cooler with my water and my Diet [Mountain] Dew, so I’ll be good to go,” he said.