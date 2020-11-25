Senior softball players find new home for season

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Cecil Kwong makes contact during an at-bat as Code Blue takes on the No Names in the final game of the 2020 Senior Softball League through the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation at the Liberty Park Sports Complex on Nov. 4. The League is open to men age 55 and older and women age 45 and older.

When the Russ Arthur Senior Softball Association canceled their season due to COVID-19 and the city of Trussville decided to also not have a season, there were four area softball teams in need of a place to play.

“We had no place to play,” said Rick Barlok, one of the coaches.

Players in Trussville contacted Sandi Wilson, the former director of the Trussville Senior Activity Center and the current parks and recreation superintendent for senior services for Vestavia Hills.

Wilson talked with Brian Davis, Vestavia’s director of public services, about letting the teams play at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex in Liberty Park. After Davis approved the plan, softball season was saved.

“We definitely owe it to Sandi Wilson,” Barlok said.

The coaches and players on the four teams said being able to play softball means a lot because they enjoy the sport and the connections it brings.

“It’s good exercise, camaraderie,” Barlok said. “There’s still a sense of exercise in competing.”

Gary Meadows recruited Barlok some years ago, and Barlok called him a “true friend,” beyond the softball field.

“It’s been great,” Meadows said. “It’s great camaraderie.”

Barlok said Meadows will recruit anybody and everybody to play.

Meadows said his best friends are softball players, something that took on special meaning a few years ago when one of their teammates died. The family asked the team to wear their softball jerseys to the funeral.

Mike Madden, another coach, said players have to learn to play “like an old man.”

“Everyone is old, and no one is consistent in old age,” Madden said. “Most of my guys hadn’t played in 30 years.”

Steve Robertson, who also coaches, said the game has provided fellowship and friendship for him for more than 10 years.

“The game is fun, and we love the game,” Robertson said.

While the COVID-19 pandemic kept some players from coming out, Madden said they averaged 11 players per game and those who did come out still had a good time.

Wilson said she was excited to have the softball season saved for the four teams.

“Softball was my sport; I loved it,” she said.

With the pandemic keeping so many older adults home, Wilson wondered how many of them would have just stayed in their recliner had the season not been saved. The sport offers a great way to keep active, she said.

Wilson said Vestavia had a softball program for older adults several years ago, and there is a possibility the Russ Arthur Senior Softball Association, which has been playing at George Ward Park, will permanently relocate to Vestavia.

Because of changes made to the field, such as the pitcher being behind a screen and having two home plates so there is no collision, very few people get hurt in these games, Meadows said.

Meadows encouraged anyone who wants to participate to come out and play.

Those playing may not be able to move like they did decades ago, but something about the sport reminds them of their youth, Barlok said.

“Every guy out here has an issue … knees, heart,” Barlok said. “But when you get out here, you feel young again.”