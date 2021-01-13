Sean Calhoun officially hired as next Rebels head coach

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Vestavia Hills Sean Calhoun coaches at Carrollton High School in Georgia. Calhoun was hired Jan. 13 as the new head coach for the Vestavia Hills High School football team.

Vestavia Hills High School has found its next head football coach.

The Board of Education on Jan. 13 hired Sean Calhoun as the varsity head coach, effective Jan. 19.

Calhoun comes from Carrollton High School in Georgia, where he posted a 51-12 record over the last five seasons, and his team reached the quarterfinals of the Georgia state playoffs all five seasons. He announced his resignation on Jan. 12.

Reached by phone by VHCS on Jan. 13, Calhoun said he was “honored to join this world-class organization and community."

“The foundation that has already been laid in Vestavia Hills is great, and I look forward to building upon that foundation and impacting lives through the football program,” Calhoun said in a statement.

Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman called Calhoun a man of "impeccable" character, and said he distinguished himself on and off the field among the eight finalists for the job. Those finalists came from Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

“Coach Calhoun has dedicated his career to investing in the lives of young men through the sport of football," Freeman said in a statement. "His values and commitment to excellence are aligned with those of our school system and community. His successful experiences have prepared him to lead our football program and build on the legacy established by Coach Anderson and his teams. Coach Calhoun and his family will be a wonderful addition to Vestavia Hills."

Calhoun previously served as offensive coordinator for two seasons at Colquitt County High School in south Georgia. The team held an undefeated record over both seasons and won back-to-back state championships. The team was named national champion by two publications in 2015. He also served for four seasons as quarterbacks coach at Collins Hill High School in the Atlanta area, where he coached current Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who started for Washington in this year's NFL playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Calhoun played as a defensive back and quarterback for Valdosta State University from 2000 to 2004 and later joined the team’s coaching staff. The Valdosta State Blazers won the NCAA Division II National Championship in 2007 while Calhoun served as a running backs coach.

Calhoun replaces Buddy Anderson, who retired this fall following 49 years at Vestavia Hills. He won 346 games over 43 seasons as the head coach.

“Coach Anderson had an amazing career and is an amazing man, and I look forward to meeting with him and learning from him so we can continue to grow this program,” Calhoun said in a statement.

In 2020, the Rebels posted a 4-6 record, but two of those losses were forfeits forced by COVID-19 and they won their final three games to cap off the Anderson era.

Calhoun is just the seventh head coach in the Rebels’ storied history.