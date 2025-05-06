Registration opens for Vestavia Hills youth girls volleyball

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services website

The Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department has opened registration for youth girls volleyball.

This is a recreational program designed to teach girls the fundamentals of the game. The season runs from Aug. 3 to Oct. 25. Practices are either Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday nights, with one practice per week. Games are on Saturday mornings, and all practices and games are at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center, except for the leagues for girls in grades 7-9. Those teams may have to travel, depending on the number of teams.

The registration period is open through July 25. Registration costs $150 per player, with a $10 discount for siblings. Uniform jerseys will be available to try on at the Civic Center. They will be located on the stage behind the front desk.

Evaluations will be Sunday, Aug. 3, for all players. Times will be emailed once registration is completed.

For more information, contact Mike Sullivan at 205-978-0167 or msullivan@vhal.org.

Register here.