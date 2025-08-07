Registration opens for Vestavia Hills fall 2025 youth baseball

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A runner for the Vestavia Hills Vipers plays off base during a game against the Hoover Hurricanes at Shades Mountain Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball league has opened registration for its fall recreational league for players age 4-12, as well as pre-formed teams for players age 9-10 and 11-12.

The draft for the recreational teams will be Aug. 22-24. Games will be played on Sunday afternoons beginning Sept. 7. There will be no games on Oct. 12, and the playoffs will be Saturday, Oct. 25, and Sunday afternoon, Oct. 26.

Registration links are available here.