Registration opens for Vestavia Hills adult summer basketball league

Registration has started for Vestavia Hills’ adult summer basketball league.

The cost is $400 per team, and there are spots for 16 teams. Games will be held on Monday nights at 6:15, 7:15 and 8:15 p.m. and will go from July 7 to Aug. 11.

There are divisions for recreational play and competitive play, and each team is guaranteed at least six games. Registration is open through June 25 or until the 16 team spots are filled.

Go here to register.