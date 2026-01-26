Registration open for Vestavia Hills adult spring soccer league

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Facebook page Fitness, soccer team and athletes playing on the field at a game competition, league or championshi.

Registration is open for the Vestavia Hills adult spring soccer league.

It’s an 11 vs. 11 soccer league with potentially three divisions. Games are played on Sundays at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex at Liberty Park and begin Feb. 22 and go through May 24.

The cost is $2,000 per team. The league is run by the Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department. Teams can register here through Feb. 17.