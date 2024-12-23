Registration open for Vestavia Hills youth baseball, softball, Miracle League

× Expand PHoto by Jon Anderson A player for the Vestavia Vipers plays off base in a game against the Hoover Hurricanes at Shades Mountain Park in Hoover, Alabama on March 7, 2020.

Registration for the Vestavia Hills youth baseball and softball programs and Miracle League for players with disabilities is now open for the spring seasons.

Registration for the youth baseball program is open through Jan. 15 for children ages 4-18. Children ages 11-14 have an option to choose between recreational baseball or a more competitive baseball league, though registration for the competitive middle school league (ages 13-14) already has ended.

Registration for the league for children ages 15-18 is for complete teams only. Those teams play at Liberty Park, Spain Park and Heardmont Park.

To register or for more details about youth baseball, visit here.

Registration for youth softball is open through Jan. 19. That program has recreational softball offerings for girls in the 6U, 8U, 10U and 12U divisions. The season runs from Feb. 3 to April 30. Registration costs $200, with a $10 discount for siblings.

To register or for more information, go to the Vestavia Hills Girls Softball Association website.

Miracle League registration is open through Jan 19 and costs $30. The Miracle League has a regular league and a challenge league. The challenge league is for players who do not need assistance to get around the bases on the field. Regular league games are March 9 through May 18, and challenge league games are March 13 through May 15.

For more information about the Miracle League, call the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 205-978-0166.