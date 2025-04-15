Registration open for fall 2025 Vestavia Hills Youth Football through May 15

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Youth Football website A Vestavia Hills Youth Football player makes his way downfield during a game.

Registration is now open for the Vestavia Hills Youth Football program.

The program is open to players in grades 1-6 and offers a competitive football program designed to be fun, develop the fundamentals of football and teach teamwork, good sportsmanship, physical toughness and competition.

The Vestavia Hills Youth Football Program is part of the Jefferson-Shelby Youth Football League, which is comprised of teams from the Cahaba Valley (Briarwood), Chelsea, Gardendale, Helena, Homewood, Hoover, Oak Mountain, Pelham, Thompson, Trussville and Vestavia Hills, according to the program’s website.

All games will be played during the week, Monday through Thursday. There will be no weekend games until the championship game. The practice days are normally three days a week in the pre-season and twice during the regular season. The head coach will determine practice schedules.

The league offers a playoff and championship format at the end of the season to determine the champion of each weight classification/division.

Each player is only required to weigh in on one occasion prior to the beginning of each regular season. Official weigh-in will take place on the third Saturday in August.

The cost to register is $350 through April 30 and $375 from May 1 to May 15. Registration fees are applied to the costs associated with a game jersey, certified helmet, shoulder pads, parks and recreation player fees, referees and athletic trainers for game days. Practice jerseys are also provided.

Vestavia Hills Youth Football will furnish each player with a helmet, chinstrap, shoulder pads, practice jersey, game jersey and game pants. Each player is required to pay an additional equipment deposit of $200, which is fully refundable upon the return of all equipment at the end of the season.

All home games will be played at the Vestavia fields located on Sicard Hollow Road near Liberty Park. Away games will be played at the opponent’s home field. Game times are 6 p.m. or 7:15 p.m., and all games consist of four eight-minute quarters by the stop clock. All teams play on a field that is at least 80 yards by 40 yards.

For more information and to register, go to vhyf.com/home.