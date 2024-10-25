Regional roundup: Rebels advance to state

× 1 of 22 Expand Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills players celebrate during the Class 7A North Super Regional on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at the Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Grace Burgess. × 2 of 22 Expand Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills celebrates during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Oak Mountain and Bob Jones on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 22 Expand Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills celebrates during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Oak Mountain and Bob Jones on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at Finley Center in Hoover. Many teams across the area competed in the high school volleyball super regional tournaments this week. Here’s a look at how each of the Starnes Media and Under the Lights teams fared, with state tournament information as well.

In the 7A North Super Regional, Oak Mountain fell to Bob Jones 3-0 in the opening round of the tournament.

Hoover and Vestavia Hills were able to make runs. Hoover finished second in the regional, while the Rebels finished third.

The Bucs blew past Austin on Wednesday morning, 3-0, to advance, then beat Vestavia Hills 3-0 to cap off a perfect first day. On Thursday, Hoover fell to Bob Jones 3-0, as the Patriots won the regional for the third straight year.

Vestavia beat Auburn 3-0 in the opening round before the Hoover defeat. On Thursday evening, the Rebels took care of Huntsville 3-1 in the consolation match to take the No. 3 seed.

Chelsea put together an extremely impressive run at the 6A South Super Regional, winning the regional and claiming the No. 1 seed from the South for the state tournament next week.

The Hornets blew past Theodore 3-0 (25-6, 25-5, 25-8) on Wednesday morning to start things, then swept Pike Road 3-0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-19) to clinch their state berth and move on to the second day of the tournament.

On Thursday, Chelsea put away a strong Spanish Fort team 3-1 (25-27, 25-23, 25-17, 27-25) in a tough match. The Hornets then pulled off a sweep of area foe Pelham 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-13) in the regional final.

Briarwood capped off a strong season at the 5A South Super Regional. The Lions came out strong Thursday morning, blasting Elberta 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-22). They had a tough matchup later that afternoon, falling to Montgomery Catholic 3-0.

John Carroll played in the Class 5A North Super Regional, winning its first match before falling in a second. The Cavs started the tournament with a 3-2 win over Brewer, but fell to Arab 3-0 in the second round.

Homewood’s strong season ended in a tough match Wednesday morning in the 6A North Super Regional, as the Patriots fell to Buckhorn 3-2. Homewood stormed back after losing the first two sets to force a fifth set, but the Patriots came up short in that decisive set.

Mountain Brook will not advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2012, after suffering a defeat in the second round of the Class 6A North Super Regional. The Spartans rallied to win a thrilling match Wednesday morning, beating Muscle Shoals in five sets. But Cullman knocked off Mountain Brook 3-1 in the regional semifinal match, ending the Spartans’ season.

The state tournament begins Tuesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. In 6A, Chelsea will face Cullman in the first round. If the Hornets win, they would play again at 4 p.m. in the semifinals. The 6A championship match will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Click here for the full 6A bracket.

The first round 7A matches will be played at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Hoover will face Enterprise in the opening round, while Vestavia plays Fairhope. The semifinals are slated for 6 p.m. and the championship match will be at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Click here for the full 7A bracket.

At the Birmingham CrossPlex, parking is $5 each day, and tickets can be purchased online at GoFan.co ($14 per day).