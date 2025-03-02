Record-setter Ethan Strand now ‘future of U.S. distance running’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Joshua Grenade Former Vestavia Hills track standout Ethan Strand, now a University of North Carolina distance star, shattered the NCAA indoor mile record on Feb. 1 at the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic, clocking 3 minutes, 48.32 seconds. He was the first collegiate runner to break the 3:50 barrier.

The Vestavia Hills native and University of North Carolina standout shattered the NCAA indoor mile record at the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic on Feb. 1, clocking 3 minutes, 48.32 seconds. In doing so, he became the first NCAA runner to break the 3:50 barrier indoors, surpassing the previous record of 3:50.39 set by Cooper Teare in 2021.

His performance now ranks among the fastest indoor miles in world history. As if it wasn’t clear before, when Strand set an NCAA mark in the 3,000 meters, it became undeniable — a new superstar is on the rise in U.S. track.

A CHAMPION’S BEGINNINGS

At Vestavia Hills High School, Strand was a two-time Alabama Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year, winning multiple championships and setting numerous records.

As a junior, he won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races at the Class 7A state outdoor meet while anchoring the 4x800 relay team to a second-place finish. In the 800 meters, he clocked a personal-best 1:54.52 to win the state title, contributing to a runner-up team finish. That same year, he ran a blistering 4:11 mile at the Music City Distance Carnival, making him one of the nation’s top high school milers.

That drive continued into college, where he rapidly evolved into one of the most versatile distance runners in the country. His ability to compete across multiple events — 1,500 meters, 3,000 meters, and now the mile — has made him a major force in NCAA track and field.

A DEFINING PERFORMANCE

Strand’s record-breaking run at the Terrier Classic wasn’t just another race — it was a statement. Competing against a mix of elite collegiate and professional athletes, he demonstrated not only speed but also tactical intelligence beyond his years.

“I checked the clock with two laps to go and thought, ‘OK, if I close well, I’m going to run really fast,’” Strand recalled on Carolina Insider.

The race started at a blistering pace, with the leaders passing the 800-meter mark in 1:53. Strand stayed patient, moving up strategically. With two laps remaining, he was in third behind Robert Farken of On Athletics Club and Adam Fogg of Under Armour Baltimore Distance. As the final bell rang, he surged ahead, breaking away down the backstretch and crossing the finish line with arms outstretched in celebration.

“I didn’t quite know what today was going to be,” Strand told reporters after the race. “I just wanted to get a qualifier in for nationals, but to come out and run that was pretty cool.”

RIVALRY FUELS GREATNESS

A major factor in Strand’s rapid rise has been his rivalry-turned-partnership with North Carolina teammate Parker Wolfe. The two have pushed each other in training and competition, creating an environment where each runner continues to elevate his performance.

“When Parker and I are on the track and it’s just the two of us, we’re very competitive,” Strand said on Carolina Insider. “We absolutely treat each other as competitors, but when it comes down to it, we’re trying to beat everyone else first. And if it’s just the two of us left at the end, then yeah, we’re going to go at it.”

Their duel for the NCAA 3,000-meter record was a prime example. Both runners shattered the previous collegiate best, with Strand edging Wolfe in an epic final lap.

“I took a step up in fitness coming into the fall, and I think that showed in the 3K with Parker,” Strand said. “We ran six seconds faster than any collegian ever has.”

UNC head coach Chris Miltenberg believes the two are more than just standout collegiate athletes.

“Every day, I think I’m looking at the next two great American distance runners — Ethan Strand and Parker Wolfe,” Miltenberg said. “These guys are not just NCAA stars. They are the future of U.S. distance running.”

A STAR AMONG PROS

Strand’s rising stardom was on full display when he was honored at a North Carolina basketball game following his record-breaking run. As he walked onto the court at the Dean Smith Center, he received a roaring ovation from thousands of Tar Heel fans — proof that his accomplishments are being recognized far beyond the track.

× Expand Photo courtesy of University of North Carolina Athletics Ethan Strand receives a roaring ovation as he is introduced at at North Carolina basketball game after breaking the NCAA indoor mile record.

His breakthrough mile also made waves beyond the NCAA ranks, catching the attention of professional runners. His time placed him third on the all-time indoor mile list at the time, but it didn’t take long for the pros to respond. Shortly after, Norwegian superstar Jakob Ingebrigtsen set a new world-best mark, demonstrating how Strand’s emergence is helping push the entire sport forward.

His rapid rise raises intriguing questions about what comes next. With two NCAA records under his belt, he faces a crucial decision about how to structure the remainder of his collegiate career and his approach to the NCAA Championships.

“This opens up so many more opportunities,” Strand said. “After the 1,500 last year, I was ninth in the Olympic Trials final. That made me think maybe I need to take a step up and focus on different events. And now, the mile is in play. I don’t really know yet, but whatever combination helps us score the most points, that’s what I’ll do.”

THE ROAD AHEAD

As a senior, Strand is entering the final stretch of his collegiate career, with major championships on the horizon. The NCAA indoor championships, set for March 14-15 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, will be his next big test. Then comes the outdoor season, culminating in the NCAA outdoor championships from June 11-14 in Eugene, Oregon.

For now, Strand remains focused on the present. The NCAA championships loom, offering another chance to prove himself against the best in collegiate running. Beyond that, the transition to professional running seems inevitable, with U.S. Olympic team aspirations likely forming in the back of his mind.

“When you finish a race and do better than you ever have, it’s a feeling you can’t beat,” Strand said. “The only way to get that feeling again is to do it again.”

Strand credits his time at UNC and the guidance of Miltenberg with helping him see his future beyond college.

“He told me, ‘We’re going to get you here, you’re going to run really fast, and we’re going to set you up for the next seven or eight years after college.’ That’s why I came here,” Strand said.

From Vestavia Hills to Chapel Hill and beyond, Strand’s journey is just beginning.