Rebels bowl their way to state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Todd Evans The Vestavia Hills High School boys bowling team won the South Regional on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at Vestavia Bowl. Photo courtesy of Todd Evans.

The Vestavia Hills High School boys bowling team is rolling to state.

The Rebels won the South Regional tournament earlier this week at Vestavia Bowl.

Vestavia won all three matches, earning the top qualifier spot for the state tournament, set for next week in Mobile.

On Monday, the Rebels beat Baker 1,529-1,202 in the opening round of the tournament. The Rebels followed that up with a 1,590-1,386 win over Dothan.

In the championship match Tuesday, Vestavia took down Thompson in a thriller, 1,631-1,586.

Also qualifying for state were Thompson, Stanhope Elmore and Dothan. From the North Regional, Southside-Gadsden, Mortimer Jordan, Tuscaloosa County and James Clemens also advanced to state.

At the regional tournament, Vestavia’s Carson Gentry had the best two-game series with a score of 466. Josh Burgess had the fourth-best tally at 409.

Gentry’s best single game was 246, third best. Davidson Smith put up a 233 and a 227 in the tournament as well.