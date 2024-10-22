Rebels take on volleyball regionals

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Vestavia Hills' Piper Metty (18) and teammates celebrate during a match between Briarwood and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at Vestavia Hills High School.

The Vestavia Hills High School volleyball team will play in the Class 7A North Super Regional tournament at the Finley Center this week.

Vestavia Hills finished as the runner-up in the Class 7A, Area 7 tournament last week to advance to the super regional. The Rebels rallied from two sets down to beat Hewitt-Trussville 3-2 in the semifinal round, before falling to Huntsville 3-0 in the final.

Vestavia Hills will play Auburn at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the opening round of the tournament, needing one win to claim a berth in next week's state tournament. If the Rebels win, they will play again at approximately 6:30 p.m. and again Thursday at 2:45 p.m. to determine seeding for state.

The North Super Regional Tournament has been held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville for the last several years, but the venue and the Alabama High School Athletic Association did not come to terms on a new agreement, forcing the AHSAA to find a new location for this year's tournament.

The Finley Center is located at the Hoover Met Complex. Tickets for the event can be purchased at GoFan.co.