Rebels volleyball season ends at regionals

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Vestavia Hills' Elle Hill (12) sets the ball at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Vestavia Hills celebrates at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Vestavia Hills' Lillie Hill (14) makes a pass at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Vestavia Hills' student section at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Vestavia Hills' Hollyn Smith (20) swings at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Vestavia Hills' Clara Preskitt (11) at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. Prev Next

Vestavia Hills High School’s volleyball season ended with a 3-0 loss to Thompson in the first round of the Class 6A North Super Regional on Wednesday at the Finley Center in Hoover.

The Rebels had finished second in the Class 6A, Area 6 Tournament to reach regionals. Thompson went on to win the regional title, beating Bob Jones 3-1 in the final, and plays Auburn at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Class 6A state quarterfinals at the Birmingham CrossPlex.