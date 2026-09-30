Rebels turn to back half of region schedule in October

× Expand Photos by David Leong. Vestavia players take the game before a game with A.H. Parker on Aug. 20.

Vestavia Hills High School’s football team opened Class 6A, Region 3 play in September against Thompson, Oak Mountain and Spain Park. The Rebels now turn to the second half of the region schedule in October, with four games to wrap up the region and regular season schedule.

OCT. 2 AT TUSCALOOSA COUNTY

Vestavia Hills holds a 16-6 edge in the series and has won the last nine meetings, including a 56-10 win last season. The series dates back to 1971, but the foes have been region opponents since 2014. Tuscaloosa County is a program that has fallen on hard times in recent years, having not posted a winning season since 2013 and not making the playoffs since 2014. The Wildcats are in their second season under head coach Cris Bell, who had success in a tenure at Oak Mountain from 2012 to 2020.

Expand Photos by David Leong. Vestavia Hills cornerback Clayton Cox (21) celebrates with teammate safety Luke Harper during a game with A.H. Parker on Aug. 20.

OCT. 9 VS. HOOVER

This game was originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8, but the AHSAA Central Board ruled it would be played Friday instead after a scheduling dispute between the two schools. Hoover holds a 39-22 edge in the all-time series, but Vestavia Hills won last year’s meeting 39-30. Hoover had won eight straight matchups before the Rebels have won two of the last three. Hoover is led by head coach Chip English.

OCT. 16 VS. HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE

Vestavia Hills holds a 13-8 edge in the series, but Hewitt-Trussville has won six straight meetings, including a 28-14 win last season. Both teams have been consistent playoff qualifiers in the region and have met every season since 2018. The series dates back to 1971 and the Rebels won the first 12 meetings between the two schools.

OCT. 23 AT PRATTVILLE

Vestavia Hills has won the first two meetings in this series, with the two programs lumped into the same region for the first time in 2024. Vestavia Hills has won both meetings in convincing fashion, but Prattville is a program on the rise now under second-year head coach Bobby Carr. Prattville last made the playoffs in 2021.

OCT. 30: OPEN

The Rebels close the regular season with an open date. Vestavia Hills only has nine games on the schedule this season, so it will have two open dates, the first in late September.

LOOKING AHEAD

Vestavia Hills finished 8-3 last season and reached the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, the fourth straight postseason trip under head coach Robert Evans. October’s four region games will shape the Rebels’ playoff seeding as Class 6A, Region 3 sorts itself out under an amended playoff format that sends the top six of eight teams to the postseason.