Rebels track and field wins boys outdoor track title

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Athletics The Vestavia Hills High School boys outdoor track and field team won the Class 7A state title on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Athletics.

Vestavia Hills High School’s boys track and field team claimed the Class 7A outdoor state championship over the weekend in Gulf Shores, surging past the competition with 109 points to secure the program’s first outdoor state title since 2021. The Rebels knocked off Hoover, which had won the last three boys outdoor titles.

Vestavia's girls finished fourth, behind Hoover, Auburn and James Clemens.

Senior Chase Webb was a driving force behind the boys victory, winning the 200-meter dash in 21.24 seconds, finishing second in the 100 (10.65), and helping lead the Rebels’ 4x100-meter relay team to a state title in 41.25 seconds. Fellow senior Jack Stubbs was fourth in the 100, sixth in the 200, and won the long jump with a 24-4.5 mark, the top distance in Alabama this season and 16th nationally. Nate Bradshaw finished second in the long jump (23-9.5) and ran 13th in the 200.

In the hurdles, seniors Graham Gwaltney and Niklas Volkoff finished sixth and seventh in the 110-meter hurdles. Volkoff and Tyler Bradshaw also ran in the prelims. Gwaltney and Bradshaw returned for the 300-meter hurdles, placing 10th and 9th, respectively.

The Rebel relays were crucial in the title chase. The 4x100 team placed first, the 4x800 team finished second (7:51.04), and the 4x400 team was fourth (3:21.06), with all three units contributing to the championship total.

In the distance events, junior John Hayes placed fourth in the 1,600 (4:15.55) and third in the 3,200 (9:27.89). Sophomore Daniel Johnson finished fifth in the 3,200 and senior Wilson Holt was ninth. In the 800, junior Jackson Mize placed fourth (1:55.05), while classmate Ethan Meadows was eighth and also placed seventh in the 1,600 (4:18.40).

Sprinters Garrett Jones (11th) and Walker McInnis (21st) competed in the 400 meters, and Vaughn Ranier swept the ambulatory 100, 200 and shot put events, winning all three.

In the field, Stubbs and Bradshaw dominated the long jump, while junior Brady Ferrell took second in the pole vault (14-6). Josh Hahn finished 12th, and Caleb Farrar was a no-height. Seniors Tyler Dressback and Timothy Hollis Smith tied for ninth and 13th in the high jump.

In the throws, senior Drake Renta placed seventh in shot put with a PR of 50-4.5, while Henry Drew was ninth and also finished ninth in discus. Chase Kaiser (11th in shot) and Coleman Chapman (eighth in javelin) scored as well, with Hicks Johnson (10th) and Riley Garcia (12th) rounding out a strong javelin squad.

The girls team's strong performance was highlighted by a state title in the 4x800-meter relay (9:18.72) and numerous top-eight finishes in distance and field events.

Junior Riley Zeanah led the Rebels with a third-place finish in the 800 (2:15.58) and third in the 1,600 (4:59.02). Teammate Anna James Litty was fourth in the 800 and fifth in the 1,600, while Abby Allen finished fourth in the 800 and 20th in the 400. Senior Claire Spooner placed fourth in the 3,200 and 12th in the 1,600, and Olivia Carroll ran 19th in the 3,200.

In the hurdles, senior Reese Beckner was fourth in the 100 hurdles and 10th in the 300 hurdles. Lyla Lochamy (12th) and Finley Becker (15th) also ran in the 300 hurdles, while Emily Spooner placed 15th in the 100 hurdles.

In field events, senior Barclay Brown placed fourth in the high jump (5-4), with Maddie Crawford taking 15th. In the pole vault, senior Kennedy Moreland placed second (11-6), Krislyn Thomas was fourth, and Madelin Davidson was 13th.

In the javelin, Molly Mac Sharp placed fifth (110-10), Emily Spooner was ninth, and Emily Jin finished 17th. Senior Addison Armstrong placed 18th in shot put.

The girls 4x400 relay team took ninth (4:04.74), contributing to a total team effort that resulted in a podium finish.

Rebels soccer advances to Huntsville

The Vestavia Hills girls soccer team will be making a return trip to Huntsville after winning in the Class 7A quarterfinals Saturday evening. The Lady Rebels defeated Thompson 2-0 to advance to the state final four. Vestavia will play at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Thursday, against James Clemens at 9 a.m. with a trip to the state championship on the line.