Rebels set their sights on regional tournament

Savannah Schmidt Vestavia's Jill Gaylard (2) dribbles the ball during the Vestavia vs. Oak Mountain basketball game at Vestavia Hills High School on Jan. 14, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

The Vestavia Hills High School basketball teams did not claim victory Friday evening, but the Rebels' boys and girls teams still have everything ahead of them.

The Rebels' boys and girls lost to Hoover in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament championship games, but they advance to the Northeast Regional tournament still as the runner-up in the area tournament.

Vestavia's girls gave Hoover a run, but came up short in a 49-42 loss. The Lady Rebels had three double-digit scorers, led by Grayson Hudgens' 18 points. Jordan Madsen posted 13 points, while Jill Gaylard finished with 10 points.

The Vestavia boys fell to the Bucs 86-46. Adam Barksdale led the Rebels with 18 points and Brett Brown posted 11 points.

The Rebels will be playing in the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17. Game times and opponents will be finalized in the coming days.