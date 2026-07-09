Rebels to be represented at AHSAA All-Star Week

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Seven Vestavia Hills High School student-athletes will compete in the 30th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week, scheduled for July 20-24 in Montgomery.

Robert Feely was selected to the North boys soccer team as a fullback, and Cameron Dickerson earned a spot on the North girls soccer roster as a center back and midfielder. On the tennis side, Austin Hood made the North boys team and Kitty Watts was named to the North girls squad. Avery Tittle was selected to the North girls golf team, Lillie Hill earned a berth on the North volleyball roster as a libero, and Charlie Taaffe rounds out the group with a spot on the North baseball team as a shortstop.

All-Star competition will take place at various sites in the Montgomery area, with events organized by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association under the auspices of the AHSAA.