Rebels sweep tennis championships for 2nd straight year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Athletics The Vestavia Hills High School boys and girls tennis teams won the Class 7A state tournament on Friday, April 25, 2025. Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Athletics.

The Vestavia Hills High School tennis teams made a powerful statement on Friday at the Mobile Tennis Center, as both the boys and girls tennis teams captured the Class 7A state championships.

It was a sweep for the Rebels for the second straight year. The boys grabbed their fourth straight title, while the girls earned their second consecutive one and third in the last four springs.

The girls scored 57 points to comfortably finish ahead of second-place Huntsville, which had 33 points. Vestavia Hills showcased its depth and strength with strong performances across the board in both singles and doubles.

The girls won four singles championships. Kenley Outzen captured the No. 3 title, Caroline Helms won at No. 4, Peyton Standifer claimed No. 5, and Kitty Watts dominated at No. 6. Madison Standifer battled to a runner-up finish at No. 2 singles, and Ansley Cox was a semifinalist at No. 1.

Vestavia Hills swept all three girls doubles titles. Madison Standifer and Cox teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles, Helms and Outzen combined for a victory at No. 2, and Watts partnered with Wynn Strubel to capture No. 3 doubles with a decisive 6-1, 6-1 win.

The Vestavia Hills boys team matched the girls' brilliance, also posting 57 points to easily outpace Montgomery Academy, which finished second with 26 points. Luke Bedwell led the charge by winning the No. 1 singles championship, rolling to a 6-1, 6-3 win in the final. Bedwell and Louis Kolettis then teamed up to claim the No. 1 doubles championship after a tight third-set tiebreak.

Andrew Pipkin earned the No. 2 singles title, Kolettis captured the No. 3 singles crown, Daniel Cather won at No. 5, and Duncan McInnes emerged victorious at No. 6 in a dramatic match that went to a 10-8 third-set tiebreak. In doubles, Pipkin and Cather captured the No. 2 championship, while Ben Cusmariu and Parker Liu fought through to win at No. 3 after a tiebreaker. Hamp Holbert was a semifinalist at No. 5 singles.