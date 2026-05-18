Rebels set to play in state softball tournament Wednesday

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Class 7A, Area 6 Tournament Vestavia Hills' Kate Flanagan (19) during a Class 7A, Area 6 tournament game between Oak Mountain and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at Roberts Stadium in Trussville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

The Vestavia Hills High School softball team will be making its first state tournament appearance since 2021 this week.

The Rebels will get started in the Class 7A state tournament Wednesday, as the Rebels take on Central-Phenix City at 9 a.m. The state tournament is played at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

In the eight-team, double-elimination tournament, Vestavia Hills would play two or three games on the first day of the tournament. Win or lose, the Rebels would play again around 12:30 p.m., then again at 4 p.m.

The team that wins all three games the first day advance to the state championship game. There are two elimination games Thursday before the state championship game around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Vestavia Hills is joined by Central, Hewitt-Trussville, Baker, Daphne, Austin, Thompson and Fairhope in the state tournament. The Rebels were the second qualifier out of the Class 7A North Regional last week, qualifying along with Hewitt-Trussville from the North.

The 7A state tournament bracket can be found here.

Tickets can be purchased at gofan.co, and daily parking at Choccolocco Park is $5. Rules for the park can be found here.