Rebels softball team qualifies for state

× 1 of 21 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Softball Vestavia Hills' Chloe Leahy (14) during a North Regional game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Florence Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 21 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Softball Vestavia Hills' Lilly Ferguson (23) during a North Regional game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Florence Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 21 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Softball Vestavia Hills' Hannah Walker (17) during a North Regional game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Florence Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 4 of 21 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Softball Vestavia Hills' Kate Flanagan (19) during a North Regional game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Florence Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 5 of 21 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Softball Vestavia Hills' Addison Ferrell (00) during a North Regional game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Florence Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 6 of 21 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Softball Vestavia Hills' Hannah Walker (17) during a North Regional game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Florence Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 7 of 21 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Softball Vestavia Hills' Kate Flanagan (19) and Mark Brooks during a North Regional game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Florence Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 8 of 21 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Softball Vestavia Hills' Kate Flanagan (19) during a North Regional game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Florence Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 9 of 21 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Softball Vestavia Hills' Lilly Ferguson (23) during a North Regional game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Florence Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 10 of 21 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Softball Vestavia Hills' Lilly Ferguson (23) during a North Regional game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Florence Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 11 of 21 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Softball Vestavia Hills' Lilly Ferguson (23) during a North Regional game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Florence Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 12 of 21 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Softball Vestavia Hills' Chloe Leahy (14) during a North Regional game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Florence Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 13 of 21 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Softball Vestavia Hills' Chloe Leahy (14) during a North Regional game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Florence Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 14 of 21 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Softball Vestavia Hills' Kate Flanagan (19) during a North Regional game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Florence Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 15 of 21 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Softball Vestavia Hills' Chloe Leahy (14) during a North Regional game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Florence Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 16 of 21 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Softball Vestavia Hills' Chloe Leahy (14) during a North Regional game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Florence Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 17 of 21 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Softball Vestavia Hills' Chloe Leahy (14) during a North Regional game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Florence Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 18 of 21 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Softball Vestavia Hills' Chloe Leahy (14) during a North Regional game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Florence Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 19 of 21 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Softball Vestavia Hills' Chloe Leahy (14) during a North Regional game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Florence Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 20 of 21 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Softball Vestavia Hills' Ryanne Head (13) during a North Regional game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Florence Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 21 of 21 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Softball Vestavia Hills' Addison Ferrell (00) during a North Regional game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Florence Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills High School softball team is making its first state tournament appearance since 2021 after finishing as the second qualifier from the Class 7A North Regional.

The Rebels qualified for the regional tournament after a thrilling two-out rally facing elimination in the area tournament last week and carried the momentum into the tournament this week.

Vestavia Hills ultimately defeated Huntsville twice to gain its spot at the state tournament. The Rebels began the regional tournament Monday with a 10-3 win over Huntsville. Hannah Walker led the way for the offense, with two hits, a double and four runs batted in. Ryanne Head had two hits and an RBI, while Kate Flanagan, Chloe Leahy and Julia Rose also knocked in a run.

The Rebels suffered a tough 8-7 loss to Hewitt-Trussville in the following game, despite a scintillating rally to tie the game with three runs in the sixth inning. Hewitt's Hannah Claire Miller gave the Huskies the win with a walk-off hit in the seventh.

In the game, Head and Lilly Ferguson each had three hits and drove in a run.

Vestavia rebounded the following day with a 9-6 win over Huntsville. The Rebels broke the tie with three runs in the fifth and hung on from there.

Ferguson put forth a great display at the plate, hitting two doubles among her four hits, driving in three runs. Head had another great game, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three walks, reaching base all five times she batted.

Vestavia Hills will play in the area tournament next Wednesday and Thursday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.