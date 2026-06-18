Rebels softball players recognized on all-state, all-metro teams

Vestavia Hills High School softball players were recognized on the all-state and All-South Metro teams after leading the Rebels to a third-place finish in the Class 7A state tournament this spring.

Kate Flanagan earned Class 7A Pitcher of the Year honors on the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state softball team, while also earning Co-Pitcher of the Year and first-team honors on the All-South Metro Team.

Flanagan, an eighth-grader, went 21-4 with a 1.04 earned run average and 174 strikeouts in 141 innings for the Rebels, also contributing at the plate with a .415 average, five home runs and 30 runs batted in.

Addison Ferrell earned first-team All-South Metro honors after batting .393 with 57 hits and 29 RBIs as a sophomore.

Freshman Ryanne Head earned second-team recognition after batting .372 with 42 hits and 28 RBIs.

Lilly Ferguson also earned second-team honors, pitching and playing second base while racking up 53 hits and 41 RBIs.

Hannah Walker received honorable mention recognition as well.