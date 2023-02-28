Rebels soccer teams looking to get back to the top

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Kyle Parmley. Vestavia Hills head boys soccer coach Leo Harlan and members of the team attend the 2023 soccer media day at Thompson High School on Jan. 20. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Kyle Parmley. Vestavia Hills head girls soccer coach Brigid Meadow and members of the team attend the 2023 soccer media day. Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills High School boys and girls soccer teams are coming off spectacular seasons, albeit ones that came up a little short of their ultimate aspirations of a Class 7A state championship.

Representatives from both teams appeared at the third annual Birmingham area high school soccer media day event, held at Thompson High School Jan. 25-26, to discuss their hopes for the 2023 season.

The girls are coming off a 16-4-4 season last spring and an appearance at the state final four, where the Rebels fell to eventual champion Spain Park, a team they beat twice during the season, in the state semifinals.

The team has 10 seniors this season, many of them key players on last year’s team.

“We have a lot of experience back from last year,” Vestavia head coach Brigid Meadow said. “That’ll be beneficial for us. Our seniors know what it takes to have a competitive team.”

One of Meadow’s keys to this year’s team reaching its potential is gaining “100% buy-in” from everyone on the roster.

“What gives me belief that they’re going to be successful this year, every single one of them is eager and ready to do what is asked of them,” she said.

With Meadow at media day were five of the team’s 10 seniors. They emphasized the positive team chemistry to this point and how that allows them to get along, trust each other and, ultimately, win matches.

The Vestavia boys are in a similar situation as the girls team, given the team’s 12 seniors and large amount of experience back this spring.

Over the years, the Rebels have played and beaten the top teams in Alabama, as well as neighboring states. The one thing that has eluded the program in coach Leo Harlan’s tenure so far is a state championship trophy. He believes this team has the chance to do that.

“We’ve been very close,” said Harlan, who enters his eighth year as head coach.

Harlan brought Jack Davis, Jack Brewer and Parker Denie to media day. Each player expressed the hope of building off a 2022 campaign in which the Rebels posted a 22-3-0 mark. A loss to Huntsville in the quarterfinals of the playoffs has made them hungry to exceed that level this spring.

“Last year, we built on the previous year. This year, they’re ready to take another step,” Harlan said.

Harlan also emphasized his team’s commitment to one another and to others and believes that will translate to the field.

The path to a potential state title won’t be easy for either team, as the likes of Spain Park and Oak Mountain await in the first or second round of the playoffs no matter how things shake out.

“We’ve got a shot; we’ve just got to play well and play together,” Harlan said.