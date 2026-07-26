Rebels shine in AHSAA All-Star Week

× Expand Graphic courtesy of AHSAA The 30th annual AHSAA All-Star Week was held July 20-24 in Montgomery. Graphic courtesy of AHSAA.

Seven Vestavia Hills High School student-athletes competed in the 30th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week.

Robert Feely, a fullback on the North boys soccer team, attempted a shot as the North and South played to a 2-2 tie.

Cameron Dickerson, a center back and midfielder on the North girls soccer team, competed as the South won 2-0.

Austin Hood, on the North boys tennis team, teamed with Grayson McCafferty for a No. 2 doubles win over Jinwoo Park and Ford Morano of the South, 6-0, 6-2, as the North won the dual 7-2.

Kitty Watts won the only three-set match of the day in girls tennis, outlasting Isabella Wilkerson of Spanish Fort 4-6, 6-3, 10-6, as the North won the dual 8-1.

Avery Tittle, paired with Katy Gamble of Scottsboro in girls golf, lost to Sarah Tapley of Daphne and Karleigh Brannan of Saraland, 9.5-8.5.

Lillie Hill, a libero on the North volleyball team, played in four sets with one service error, one reception error and one dig; the North won the match 3-2.

Charlie Taaffe, a shortstop on the North baseball team, had two at-bats.