Rebels riding a momentum wave

Expectations were not high entering the 2018 season for the Vestavia Hills High School softball team. Gone was a large senior class that had been responsible for a third-place finish at the state tournament in 2016 and many more wins in 2017.

Last spring, a young Rebels team hovered around the .500 mark for the first month of the season. Then, the Rebels hit their stride. They ripped off eight wins in a row over spring break and put together another six-game winning streak toward the end of the season. In the end, a team not expected to do much finished with a 33-22 overall record.

“I know we got beat in the area tournament, but the run we had at the end, we gained so much experience,” head coach Lissa Walker said. “We were above .500, and no one even thought we’d be there.”

With Vestavia Hills having a fairly young team last year, much of the nucleus of that team returns. While there were just two seniors, Merritt Cahoon and Sarah Cain, there’s a big void to fill. Cahoon is now playing at Samford and will be one of the toughest players to replace in Walker’s tenure.

“She wasn’t a flashy player, but she was so solid,” Walker said. “She brought so much to the field other than her talent.”

The 2019 Rebels have four seniors — Mary Sanders James, Mary Emma Davidson, Emma Shofner and Hannah Grace Roden — and all four will play a crucial part in helping the team reach its potential.

“They each have their own leadership qualities. It will take all four of them. They’re off to a really good start and they’re a good group that works well together,” Walker said.

There are several pitchers with the potential to make an impact in the circle for the Rebels.

Charity Bibbs became the team’s go-to arm toward the end of last season, with the freshman gaining confidence and experience with each appearance. Nikki Hammond missed some time in the last few weeks of the year with an injury, but she’s back, along with recent UAB commit Arden Plugge, Tallulah Meloun and Olivia Renta.

“Any of those could easily come through and be the pitcher we need, or it could be they’re all good on different days,” Walker said.

Roden, who signed with Rhodes College in late January, could pitch some as well, but will see most of her time at first base. Bibbs will also get some time at first base and in the outfield.

Around the diamond, sophomore Gwynnie Hornibrook is back as the team’s catcher. As a freshman last season, she handled the pitching staff and produced in the middle of the batting order in ways resembling a seasoned veteran.

Plugge, Maddie Crane and Mary Claire Wilson are also back in the infield. Wilson, a junior, has played third base each of the past two seasons, but the plan is for her to take over at shortstop, allowing for competition at third base.

Davidson, a University of Mobile signee, James and Annie Kate Parks all return a wealth of experience in the outfield.

There’s plenty to be excited about for the Rebels, with so much talent returning this spring. The Rebels are aiming to take the next step in 2019.

“We’ll keep building on the positive end to last year and see where it takes us,” Walker said.