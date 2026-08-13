Rebels return experience on both sides as they chase a home playoff game

× Expand Photo by David Leong. Noah Boylan (2).

Vestavia Hills High School enters Robert Evans’ fifth season as head coach coming off a program-record run, including a top-100 national ranking and a No. 2 finish in the Class 7A state rankings.

“We have a lot of program highlights now,” Evans said. “We’ve made the playoffs for the fourth year in a row after not making it for six years in a row.”

The Rebels are now in Class 6A, Region 3, after the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s split of public and private schools, and the state’s largest classification now has a realigned playoff format, with the top six teams in each of the four regions qualifying for the playoffs. Evans said that should make for a more competitive bracket across the classification. Vestavia Hills hasn’t hosted a home playoff game in 13 years, and Evans said finishing in the top four of the region to secure one is a stated goal for this season.

“Our margins are razor thin, we have to stay healthy, have good fortune and play well,” Evans said.

Evans said the coaching staff has stayed largely intact on both sides of the ball, a rarity he doesn’t take for granted, though the defense has made some schematic changes over the offseason after studying programs with different approaches.

“You get tape and you really dive into it,” Evans said. “The stuff you’re not good at, you probably need to adjust.”

Evans pointed to a plus-eight turnover margin last season, after three straight years in the negative, as a key factor behind the team’s success. He said the staff has also built its offense around a specific scoring target each week.

“We’re always going to try to be the aggressor and play a different style of football,” Evans said.

Evans called a trick play late in last year’s win over Hoover his favorite moment of the season, a reverse-field pass off a punt return that Vestavia Hills had practiced all week and executed for a touchdown in a game that carried direct playoff implications.

“It rarely works out the way you draw it up in critical, leverage moments,” Evans said. “That’ll probably be a top 10 or 15 play in the history of our school.”

Vestavia Hills opens the season at home against Parker on Aug. 20, then travels to Benjamin Russell the following week before region play begins Sept. 4 at Thompson. The Rebels host Oak Mountain, Spain Park, Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville and travel to Tuscaloosa County and Prattville within the region. Vestavia Hills has open dates Sept. 25 and Oct. 30.

OFFENSE

Expand Photo by David Leong. Charlie Taaffe (11).

Senior Charlie Taaffe returns at quarterback after four years in the program, and Evans didn’t hold back on his admiration for the position group’s leader.

“I wouldn’t trade him for any other quarterback in our region, and that includes kids signed in the SEC,” Evans said. “He’s a leader, he’s a winner, and our offense will run through him.”

Senior Price LaMaster, who would slide back to quarterback in an emergency, is moving to safety this year, while junior Hudson Mote and sophomore Noland Williamson will compete for the backup quarterback job.

At receiver, senior Luke Stubbs and junior Davis Kopwe are among several contributors, with senior Grayson Harper working the H spot after a big year cut short by injury and junior Braxton Hunt at the Y. Junior Powell Curry adds versatility after seeing time at both receiver and tight end.

Senior Noah Boylan returns at running back after starting a year ago, though Evans said the Rebels need to find more depth behind him at the position.

Up front, senior Copeland Styles, who has committed to East Mississippi Community College, and Cord Pigg, a transfer from Mars Hill who has committed to Troy, headline a line that also returns Jackson Deal and Will Gwathney as starters. Senior William Hurt will also start on the line this season.

“If we play well and get good breaks, we’re going to be hard to defend,” Evans said of the offense.

DEFENSE

Expand Photo by David Leong. Nick Williams (5).

Senior Nick Williams returns at middle linebacker after starting the last two seasons, giving Vestavia Hills experience at the position. Senior Daniel Richardson returns as the Rebels’ leading tackler at the Spur position, and LaMaster’s move to safety adds size and athleticism to the secondary.

Senior Haines Bridges returns on the defensive line alongside senior Morgan Butler, while senior Paxton Ussery, who committed to Jacksonville State, is working back from a significant injury suffered against Hoover.

“We need to find six to eight defensive linemen that can deal with the offensive lines we’re going to be playing against,” Evans said.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Senior Gray Prier returns as a traditional punter, while junior Sloan Morgan, who handled all three kicking jobs a year ago, is expected to focus on kickoffs, placekicking and as a rugby-style punter. Evans said the Rebels are still working to identify return specialists.