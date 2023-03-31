Rebels release 2023 football schedule

× Expand Photo by Laura Chramer. Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans paces during a football game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills at Jaguar Stadium in September 2022.

The Vestavia Hills High School football schedule for the 2023 season will look the same as last fall’s slate, with only the sites flipped for the upcoming season.

Whereas last fall, the Rebels began the Robert Evans with three straight home games, they will kick off this season with three consecutive road games. Vestavia Hills opens the year at Mountain Brook on Aug. 24, then heads to Homewood on Sept. 1, as the Rebels begin with a pair of non-region, but traditional, rivalry games.

Instead of easing into the season, Evans appreciates being able to open the season with quality opposition. Mountain Brook made a run to the Class 6A state championship game last fall.

“It’s a challenge,” he said of facing Mountain Brook, where he served as defensive coordinator before coming to Vestavia Hills. “Schematically, they keep you on your toes. You better be ready or you’ll get embarrassed.”

Playing the Spartans and Patriots will also give the Rebels an early gauge of their progress, as they are replacing several players along the offensive and defensive lines from last year.

“We’ve got to find some guys that can block some guys and hold their gaps defensively,” Evans said.

Vestavia Hills opens up Class 7A, Region 3 play the following week, Sept. 8, at four-time defending state champion Thompson. The Rebels will face longtime rival Hoover on Sept. 15 in their first home game. They remain at home the following week to face Spain Park in a game that has proven to be pivotal when it comes to the team’s playoff chances.

“It’s really front-loaded,” Evans said of the schedule. “If we still control our own destiny at the midway point of the season, you’re in good shape.”

Vestavia hits the road once more Oct. 6 after an open date to face Chelsea. The Rebels get Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain at home in back-to-back games after that, and then cap off the region slate at Tuscaloosa County on Oct. 27. The Rebels finish up regular season play Nov. 2 at home against Helena.

The Rebels qualified for the state playoffs last fall after finishing with a 4-3 record in region play, beating Tuscaloosa County in the region finale to secure a playoff spot. The Rebels’ five losses were Thompson (twice), Mountain Brook, Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville. Over the last six seasons, Vestavia is 1-22 against those four teams, only beating Hewitt-Trussville once in that span.

“That’s why we work every day,” Evans said. “We’re not where we need to be and we went 0-5 against them last year. Ultimately, we didn’t get the job done. We’ve got to find a way to win consistently against the upper tier on our schedule.”

Alabama high school football schedules run in two-year cycles, so the Rebels’ schedule will undoubtedly look a little different for the 2024 season. Evans is already working the phones looking for an out-of-state opponent that will bring attention and a stiff challenge.

Vestavia Hills will take on McAdory in a spring game this year as well on May 11.