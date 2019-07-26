Rebels recognized for success on diamond

× Expand Photo courtesy of Luis Villalba Sr. Luis Villalba was selected to play in the ALABCA High School All-Star event in Troy in June.

The production and potential of a few Vestavia Hills High School baseball and softball players have been recognized over the summer months.

The Rebels baseball team advanced to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs and was led in large part by Colton Lewis, star pitcher and first baseman. Lewis, a Jacksonville State signee, was one of the team’s top contributors on the mound, at the plate and defensively, and he was recognized by the Alabama Sports Writers Association with a first-team all-state selection.

Vestavia Hills head coach Jamie Harris said Lewis’ success came from one thing: hard work.

“He leaves a legacy of work, and that’s a pretty high compliment from me,” Harris said. “He didn’t rest on anything. He wasn’t satisfied by success as a sophomore, being all-state as a junior. He wasn’t content after he committed to Jacksonville State.”

That hard work translated into production on the field. For his senior year, Lewis posted a 6-2 record with a 1.95 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched. At the plate, he hit for a .301 average with 28 RBIs. He also drew 28 walks as one of the feared bats in the middle of the Rebels’ lineup, allowing him to post a .445 on-base percentage.

“Having a guy for the last three to four years that was your best player and also your hardest worker, it reinforces the culture that we’re trying to create at our school,” Harris said.

Harris also called Lewis one of the best first basemen in the state.

“I can count on one hand the errors he made in the last three years,” he said.

Vestavia Hills will have plenty of spots to fill for the 2020 squad, with Luis Villalba a candidate to take over one of the middle infield positions. Coming off of his junior campaign, Villalba was selected to play in the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association’s 20th annual High School All-Star Event in Troy in mid-June. Villalba played several infield positions during the event and registered a hit and a walk at the plate.

“Really proud of him to go out there and compete against some of those guys,” Harris said. “If Luis has a big senior year for us, that’s going to be a big deal for us, because of how much we’re replacing in the lineup.”

In the Vestavia Hills softball program, rising senior Mary Claire Wilson was selected to play in the North-South All-Star Game, which features the top rising seniors throughout the state. A pair of games was played July 17 at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park, with Wilson playing as part of the North team.

“I was so honored to be nominated and even more so to be selected to play in the North-South game,” said Wilson, a Liberty University commit. “It is extremely rewarding to see my hard work pay off and be validated. There is a huge amount of talent within the 2020 graduating class, so to be selected is an accomplishment I am very proud of.”

Wilson started at third base during her freshman and sophomore seasons, before moving over to shortstop during the spring. Wherever she plays during her final year, she hopes to leave a lasting mark on the program.

“I want to be a positive and encouraging leader for our team, help in cultivating younger players and continue to grow our program,” she said.