Rebels recognized by ASWA on all-state team

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head (13) passes the ball in a game at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium on Oct. 7.

The Vestavia Hills High School football team put together a solid season in 2022, posting a 7-5 mark and reaching the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. The team showed great progress under first-year head coach Robert Evans, nearly achieving a few wins over the likes of Hoover and Thompson that would have been a big boon to the program.

As a result of the season, three Rebels were recognized by the Alabama Sports Writers Association as part of the Class 7A all-state football team.

Quarterback John Paul Head put together an outstanding season leading the new-look Vestavia Hills offense. He was named a first-team athlete due to racking up 38 total touchdowns on the season. He threw for 1,871 yards and 14 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,152 more yards and 24 scores.

Defensive end Jordan Ross has begun to collect offers from SEC schools and beyond after the season he put together. The junior was named to the second team after wreaking havoc on opposing offenses all fall. Out of his 49 total tackles, 16 of them were tackles for loss, and he also recorded 2.5 sacks. Ross forced several fumbles and scored a pair of defensive touchdowns as well.

Grant Downey was named honorable mention by the ASWA after a season in which he contributed to the Rebels in multiple ways. Downey was one of the top defensive backs in 7A, intercepting eight passes. He made 29 tackles and also served as the team’s punter throughout the season.