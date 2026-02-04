Rebels ready for area tournaments

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills guard Adrian Peterson (3) dribbles against Chelsea guard Jordan Garcia (5) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Chelsea on Fri, Nov. 21, 2025, at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by David Leong.

The high school basketball postseason is almost here.

The Vestavia Hills boys and girls teams are looking to jumpstart playoff runs with the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. The boys and girls tournaments will both be played at Hoover, as the Bucs swept the regular season area titles.

Vestavia Hills' boys finished with a 4-2 mark in area play, while the girls posted a 3-3 record. The boys and girls opening rounds will be played on the same day at Hoover, as the Lady Rebels will take on Hewitt-Trussville at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The boys will face Oak Mountain at 7 p.m. the same evening.

The winners will advance to the tournament final on Friday, with the girls set for 5:30 p.m. and the boys set for 7 p.m.

Should either Rebels squad finish in the top two of the tournament, they would advance to the regional tournament.