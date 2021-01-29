Rebels reach semifinals at state bowling

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia’s Walter Reed throws the ball down the lane in the semifinals against Hoover at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

PELHAM – The Vestavia Hills High School boys bowling team advanced to the semifinals of the Class 6A-7A state tournament on Friday at Oak Mountain Lanes.

The Rebels rolled through the opening round of the day, beating Mary Montgomery 1,608-1,332. They had the top combined traditional round score of 1,111 in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Vestavia ran into a stern test against Hoover and did not bowl its best, falling 1,594-1,428. The Rebels trailed 1,048-892 after the traditional game and were never able to recover.

“It’s a tough loss for our seniors, three guys that have given a lot to our program,” coach Todd Evans said.

Walter Reed gave a great deal to the Rebels program over the last four years, bowling at a high level his whole high school career. Riley Giardina joined the team this year and Evans lauded him for his high character. Marshall Grayson also played in a support role for the team throughout the season.

The Rebels won the state title in 2019 but were eliminated in the quarterfinals last year. Under Evans, the program has risen to the status of feeling somewhat disappointed with a semifinal finish.

“It’s a good standard to have, but I don’t want them to be satisfied,” he said.

Vestavia Hills advanced to the state tournament by finishing runner-up the week prior in the North Regional to Sparkman, which went on to win the state title.

“Our kids just kept battling and battling, but there at the end, our lack of championship experience showed,” Evans said. “I’m still proud of them.”