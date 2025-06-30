Rebels rack up spring sports accolades

× Expand Photo by Lindsay Handey. Vestavia Hills’ Cross Tonsmeire (2) bats in the game against the Hoover Bucs at Vestavia Hills High School on April 8.

The spring sports postseason award teams this year feature plenty of Vestavia Hills High School athletes.

Vestavia Hills had four players earn Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state baseball honors. Junior outfielder Cross Tonsmeire and senior designated hitter Will Langston were named to the 7A first team. Junior infielder Gavin Smith made the second team and senior William Tonsmeire received honorable mention in the outfield.

Cross Tonsmeire got on base at a .526 clip and stole 21 bases. Langston hit four homers and drove in 31 runs. Smith knocked in 40 runs and had a .544 OBP. William Tonsmeire had a .500 OBP as well.

The ASWA released its annual all-state softball team, recognizing the top players from the 2025 high school season.

Vestavia Hills senior outfielder Evelyn Splawn found her name on the list, as a Class 7A honorable mention.

Splawn had a terrific senior campaign, hitting for a .426 batting average with a .507 on-base percentage. She racked up 52 hits, knocked in 26 runs and stole 23 bases.

It marks the fifth straight year a Vestavia Hills player has appeared on the all-state list.

The 2025 postseason awards have recognized several standout soccer players from Vestavia Hills for their exceptional performances this season.

Leading the way for the girls’ team, senior forward Betsy Whitson, senior midfielder Addison Mizerany and junior defender Katie Llewellyn were each named to the first team overall all-state, first team Class 7A all-state and first team A Division all-metro. Junior goalkeeper Brianna Tortorici also earned first team overall and 7A all-state honors, along with a second team A Division all-metro nod. Emma Listi, a senior midfielder, was named to the second team 7A all-state and received honorable mention A Division all-metro, while sophomore defender Cameron Dickerson earned honorable mention overall all-state. Brigid Meadow was recognized as the Large School (6A-7A) Coach of the Year for her leadership and impact.

On the boys’ side, senior forward Harrison Crotwell was selected to the second team all-metro. Junior midfielders Parker Tarorick and Will Davis, along with senior defenders Carter Willis and Griffin Latham and sophomore defender Robert Feely, each received honorable mention all-metro recognition. Junior defender Blair Marron also picked up honorable mention honors in the A Division all-metro category.