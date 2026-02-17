Rebels prep for regionals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam

The next step of the high school basketball playoffs has arrived.

The Vestavia Hills boys and girls teams will take the court again next Monday, as the Rebels prepare for the Class 7A Northeast Regional Tournament at Jacksonville State University.

Vestavia Hills’ girls will play Albertville at 9 a.m., followed by the boys taking on Sparkman at 10:30 a.m.

The Vestavia boys (24-6) have been playing extremely well of late and are coming off a 52-50 win over Hoover in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament final. The Rebels have won six straight games and have won 24 of their last 27 games.

Vestavia’s girls (21-11) finished as the runner-up in the area tournament, running up against a dominant Hoover team in the final.

The regional finals will take place next Wednesday.