Rebels post strong results at state indoor

Vestavia Hills High School capped off the indoor track and field season with several highlights at the state meet Feb. 6 at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The Rebels boys mounted a furious rally and finished second in Class 7A, finishing just 4.5 points behind state champ Hewitt-Trussville. Hewitt finished with 77.5 points to Vestavia’s 73. Hewitt and Hoover ran away with the girls competition and eclipsed 100 points, but the Rebels finished third with 51 points.

The Rebels knocked down several state records on the day, with Ethan Strand, Alex Leath and Crawford West all shattering previous state meet marks.

Strand and Leath finished 1-2 in the 800-meter run, both breaking the previous state meet record time. Strand came across the line in 1:51.07 and Leath ran the same race in 1:52.72.

Strand also set a state meet record in the 3,200, posting a blazing time of 9:15.39.

West broke two state meet records herself. She won the 1,600 with a time of 4:59.58 and blew away the competition in the 3,200 with a 10:58.27.

Strand and West each claimed three individual state titles in a special day for both. They both came across the line first in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 races. Strand claimed a fourth title as part of the Rebels’ 4x400 relay team, which won in 3:25.32.

The Rebels featured several other all-state performances on the day. Angelica Vines finished second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.31 seconds. Sam Culbertson was second in the boys high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches. Gabby Walls reached 5-2 in the girls high jump to also finish second.

William Elliot finished sixth in the pole vault, setting a personal best of 13-6. Kennedy Moreland tied her personal best in the pole vault as well, clearing 9-6.

Other Rebels scored points on the day as well. Bo Webb and Jonathon Wilson were fifth and eighth in the 60 hurdles, Azaria Wright was seventh in the girls 60 hurdles, John Stephens placed fourth in the 400 and the boys 4x800 relay team was fourth.

Matthew Rainer was part of the winning 4x400 team as well. Will Jordan, Wyatt Raley, Matthew Coleman and Sally Isbell competed for the Rebels as well.