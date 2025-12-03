Rebels finish as state runner-up in flag football

× 1 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia quarterback Julia Rose (10) attempts a pass during a game between Central and Vestavia December 3, 2025, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 2 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Rebels state runner-up post game photo following the game between Central and Vestavia December 3, 2025, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia WR Molly Mac Sharp (8) runs after a catch during a game between Central and Vestavia December 3, 2025, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 4 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Central defender Lauren Carrero (0) looks to tackle Vestavia WR Molly Mac Sharp (8) during a game between Central and Vestavia December 3, 2025, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL. BIRMINGHAM – A phenomenal season by the Vestavia Hills High School flag football team didn’t conclude with a storybook ending, but Wednesday’s result in no way diminished the Rebels’ accomplishments.

Central-Phenix City won its third straight state title with a 46-7 win over Vestavia Hills on Wednesday, in the Class 6A-7A final in the Super 7 at Protective Stadium.

“It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but that Central team is something else,” Vestavia Hills head coach Daniel Davis said following the game. “But I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with any other girls than the ones in that locker room.”

Central was crowned the USA Today national champion in 2024, and entered the week ranked No. 3 nationally. Vestavia was not far behind, though, ranked second in the state and No. 6 nationally.

Both teams entered Wednesday’s game boasting long winning streaks, with Central extending its streak to 57 consecutive wins and Vestavia’s streak ending at 27 wins in a row.

The Rebels struck first in the championship game, driving down on the field on their opening possession. Julia Rose hit Alexis Rubin for a 2-yard touchdown pass and the Rebels converted the extra point to go up 7-0.

The Red Devils tied the game less than a minute later, as Mariah Harrison hit Amya Brooks for a 66-yard score. Central scored once more in the first quarter, with Savannah Sevier catching a 1-yard pass from Harrison.

Colby Cook caught a 17-yard touchdown, Brooks ran for a 2-yard score and Sevier caught another touchdown, as Central surged to a 34-7 lead at the break.

Harrison had a 7-yard run in the third quarter to cap off a brilliant performance, as she totaled five touchdowns on the day. She completed 13-of-24 passes for 243 yards and four scores, while rushing for 80 yards and the other touchdown.

Brooks wound up as the leading receiver, catching three passes for 83 yards. Cook had four grabs for 76 yards, Sevier finished with 51 yards on three catches, and Madison Fuller had two catches for 30 yards.

Vestavia Hills has lost just seven total games over the last three seasons, and Davis took over this year without skipping a beat. The Rebels’ only other loss before Wednesday was to Moody in the second game of the year, the same Moody team that went on to win the Class 1A-5A title.

“I knew what we had in place, it was just kind of getting it put together and figuring out the way we were going to attack different teams,” Davis said of the team.

Rose finished off a career that was nothing shy of spectacular as the Rebels’ quarterback. She completed 23-of-37 passes for 194 yards on the day, and surpassed 7,000 passing yards for the year while throwing 122 touchdowns.

“It’s been fun watching her grow. She’s a competitor. She’s a perfectionist. I’ve said it multiple times, but I’ve got a college quarterback playing at the high school level, and she’s learned how to be a leader. She put this team on her back in the semifinals and just wasn’t going to let us lose,” Davis said.

Seniors on this year's team included Molly Mac Sharp, Rose, Chloe Leahy, Emily Owen, Kate Fitzpatrick and Caroline Nintzel.

“This team has become a family, and we've just worked so hard all season,” Rose said. “At the end of the day, it is just a game, and it's not something you can do forever, but I've enjoyed doing it throughout high school.”

Rubin had a special season as well, scoring 54 receiving touchdowns and intercepting 30 passes. In the final, she had seven catches for 42 yards and a score.

“My teammates,” Rubin said of her favorite part of this team. I’m so blessed to have these amazing teammates. They’ve all encouraged me and we’ve done a great job of encouraging each other.”

Vestavia Hills staged a comeback to beat Spain Park 20-19 in the semifinals, following playoff wins over Jackson-Olin and Homewood as well. The Rebels finished the season with a record of 28-2.