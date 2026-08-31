Rebels open region slate against familiar foes in September

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Vestavia’s Noah Boylan (2) runs the football during a game between Oak Mountain and Vestavia Hills.

Vestavia Hills High School's football team opened the season at home against Parker and on the road at Benjamin Russell, and the Rebels now turn to region play in September.

Senior quarterback Charlie Taaffe and senior receiver Luke Stubbs, both three-year starters, anchor an offense that returns plenty of firepower, while running back Noah Boylan takes over the lead role in the backfield after rushing for 272 yards and three touchdowns a year ago. Up front, the line returns starters Copeland Styles, Jackson Deal and Will Gwathney, along with transfer Cord Pigg.

On defense, Nick Williams returns at middle linebacker after starting the past two seasons, and Daniel Richardson returns at the Spur position after totaling 68 tackles, five interceptions and four pass breakups a year ago.

SEPT. 4 AT THOMPSON

Vestavia Hills opens region play on the road against Thompson, the state’s perennial power. Thompson won last year's meeting 35-3 and has won nine straight in the series. Thompson enters the season under longtime head coach Mark Freeman, who has led the Warriors to four state championships.

Thompson holds an 18-14 edge in the all-time series.

SEPT. 11 VS. OAK MOUNTAIN

Vestavia Hills hosts Oak Mountain, which finished 4-6 a year ago and missed the playoffs. The Eagles now turn to first-year head coach Jason Kervin, who is no stranger to the area. Kervin and Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans spent many years together on the same coaching staff at Hoover. The Rebels have won the last four meetings in the series, including a 41-0 win last season.

Vestavia Hills holds a 17-5 edge in the all-time series.

SEPT. 18 VS. SPAIN PARK

Vestavia Hills hosts Spain Park, which finished 9-3 a year ago and reached the second round of the Class 6A playoffs under fifth-year head coach Tim Vakakes, who has gone 31-14 at the school. The two programs have not met since 2023, when Vestavia Hills won 26-8.

Vestavia Hills holds a 15-6 edge in the all-time series and has won the last six meetings.

SEPT. 25: OPEN

The Rebels get a break after three straight region games to open the season before diving into the second half of the region schedule in October.

LOOKING AHEAD

Vestavia Hills finished 8-3 last season and reached the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, the fourth straight postseason trip under Evans, who has gone 30-17 at the school entering the season. Vestavia Hills is now in Class 6A, Region 3, which will use an amended playoff format this fall, with the top six of eight teams in the region qualifying for the postseason. Vestavia Hills travels to Tuscaloosa County on Oct. 2, hosts Hoover on Oct. 9, hosts Hewitt-Trussville on Oct. 16, travels to Prattville on Oct. 23 and closes the regular season with an open date on Oct. 30.