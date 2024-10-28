Rebels open play in 7A volleyball tournament Tuesday

1 of 4
Photo by Kyle Parmley
Vestavia Hills' Piper Metty (18) and teammates celebrate during a match between Briarwood and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at Vestavia Hills High School.
Photo by Kyle Parmley
Vestavia Hills celebrates during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Oak Mountain and Bob Jones on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at Finley Center in Hoover.
Photo by Kyle Parmley
Vestavia Hills celebrates during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Oak Mountain and Bob Jones on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at Finley Center in Hoover.
Photo by Grace Burgess
Vestavia Hills players celebrate during the Class 7A North Super Regional on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at the Finley Center in Hoover.
The quest for a state championship continues today for the Vestavia Hills High School girls volleyball team.
The fifth-seeded Rebels (16-8) play fourth-seeded Fairhope (20-7) at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Birmingham Crossplex in the Class 7A quarterfinals. Should the Rebels win, they’ll advance to a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The championship game for Class 7A will be at 6 pm. Wednesday at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.
Tickets cost $12 per day. Games will also be streamed by the National Federation of High Schools Network (subscription required).
A victory against Fairhope would send the Rebels up against the winner of the Bob Jones (18-5) vs. Bayside Academy (15-5) game in the semifinals at 6 p.m. A loss would end the Rebels’ season as this is a single-elimination event.
Hoover (16-4) is in the other half of the 7A bracket. The Bucs meet Enterprise (14-3) in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, also at 1:30 p.m. Should they win, they’ll face either McGill-Toolen (16-1) or Huntsville (14-5) at 6 in the semifinals.
Should they both advance to Wednesday’s championship, it would mark the third meeting of the season for Vestavia Hills and Hoover. The Bucs won both matchups thus far, 3-1 on Sept. 10 and then 3-0 last week at the regional tournament.
Chelsea is the other local volleyball team vying for a championship this week. The Hornets (18-7) face Cullman (12-8) at 9 a.m. at the Crossplex with the winner advancing to face either Hazel Green (31-4) or Spanish Fort (18-3) in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The other half of the 6A bracket features Buckhorn (18-7) vs. Gulf Shores (18-3) in one quarterfinal and Pelham (19-8) vs. Jasper (17-8) in the other.
The 6A championship will be at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Harris Arena.