Rebels open play in 7A volleyball tournament Tuesday

The quest for a state championship continues today for the Vestavia Hills High School girls volleyball team.

The fifth-seeded Rebels (16-8) play fourth-seeded Fairhope (20-7) at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Birmingham Crossplex in the Class 7A quarterfinals. Should the Rebels win, they’ll advance to a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The championship game for Class 7A will be at 6 pm. Wednesday at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.

Tickets cost $12 per day. Games will also be streamed by the National Federation of High Schools Network (subscription required).

A victory against Fairhope would send the Rebels up against the winner of the Bob Jones (18-5) vs. Bayside Academy (15-5) game in the semifinals at 6 p.m. A loss would end the Rebels’ season as this is a single-elimination event.

Hoover (16-4) is in the other half of the 7A bracket. The Bucs meet Enterprise (14-3) in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, also at 1:30 p.m. Should they win, they’ll face either McGill-Toolen (16-1) or Huntsville (14-5) at 6 in the semifinals.

Should they both advance to Wednesday’s championship, it would mark the third meeting of the season for Vestavia Hills and Hoover. The Bucs won both matchups thus far, 3-1 on Sept. 10 and then 3-0 last week at the regional tournament.

Chelsea is the other local volleyball team vying for a championship this week. The Hornets (18-7) face Cullman (12-8) at 9 a.m. at the Crossplex with the winner advancing to face either Hazel Green (31-4) or Spanish Fort (18-3) in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The other half of the 6A bracket features Buckhorn (18-7) vs. Gulf Shores (18-3) in one quarterfinal and Pelham (19-8) vs. Jasper (17-8) in the other.

The 6A championship will be at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Harris Arena.