Rebels open football practice

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills High School started fall football practice Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Football.

The Vestavia Hills High School football team has officially launched its 2024 preseason schedule.

The Rebels began official practice Monday morning. Many teams will begin practicing next Monday, but the Rebels got going a week earlier after not going through an official spring practice period. Teams that didn't hold a spring period were allowed to begin practice Monday.

Vestavia Hills has begun preparation for its season opener Aug. 23, as the Rebels will travel to Montgomery to play Carver-Montgomery in the Cramton Bowl, as part of the AHSAA Kickoff Classic.

The Rebels are looking for a third consecutive playoff appearance this fall.