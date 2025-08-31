Rebels open critical region schedule in September

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia players study film during a game between Vestavia Hills and Clay-Chalkville in November 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills.

After two non-region tune-ups in August against Westside (South Carolina) and Auburn, the Vestavia Hills football team begins Class 7A, Region 3 play on Sept. 5 against familiar foes. The Rebels play their first three region games in September before a midseason open date in the final week of the month.

Last fall, the Rebels dropped their first three games and four of their first five, struggling to get going against a tough, front-loaded schedule. This year, they will hope to find a few more wins in the front half of the schedule.

Sept. 5 at Hewitt‑Trussville

Vestavia Hills opens the region slate on the road at Hewitt‑Trussville, a fellow Region 3 contender. The series has often been tightly contested and highly entertaining, with last year’s matchup fitting that description. Hewitt-Trussville scored a late touchdown to beat the Rebels 18-14 a year ago, dropping the Rebels to 0-3. Hewitt-Trussville has won the last five meetings in the series, so the Rebels will look to reverse that trend.

Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans congratulates his team after a victory last season.

Sept. 12 vs. Hillcrest‑Tuscaloosa

Returning home, the Rebels welcome Hillcrest‑Tuscaloosa, the team that they earned their first win against last fall. It was a cathartic win for Vestavia, as the Rebels snapped their losing streak with an emphatic 49-17 victory. The teams previously met in the playoffs three times, but are region foes for the first time in this two-year cycle.

Sept. 19 at Thompson

The Rebels head to Thompson, a Region 3 power over much of the last decade. This has been a difficult matchup for Vestavia, as Thompson holds an 11-game winning streak in the series, including two recent playoff meetings. Last year’s meeting was a three-touchdown win for the Warriors. Vestavia will aim to establish itself as a region contender in this opening three-game stretch.

Sept. 26: Open

Vestavia takes its open date at the end of September, offering breathing room before October’s stretch of four straight region games kicks off.