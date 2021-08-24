Rebels not shying away from big goals in 2021

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Rachel DeFore (14) returns the ball in a match between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School in September 2020.

Ashley Hardee is not dampening the expectations for his first season as the Vestavia Hills High School volleyball coach.

Yes, the program he inherited this season is on its third varsity coach in three years. But he also is taking over a team that advanced to the Class 7A state tournament last fall and believes it should be in position to do so once again this fall.

“I like our chances this year about being an extremely competitive team in our area and in 7A as a whole,” he said. “We are athletic and there’s not a glaring hole in our lineup. We can really look forward to a positive year.”

Hardee is crediting his six seniors with establishing that high bar.

× 1 of 2 Expand Ashley Hardee, the new volleyball head coach at Vestavia Hills High School, stands in the gymnasium as players warm up for the first day of tryouts. × 2 of 2 Expand Vestavia Hills’ Angelica Vines (12) spikes the ball past Spain Park’s Emily Breazeale (6) and Spain Park’s Olivia Myers (15) in a match between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School in September 2020. Prev Next

“They want to win and be good,” Hardee said. “They’re hungry and we’re tough enough to do it. We’re going to put ourselves in position to win matches. I believe we have the desire to do it and the talent to do it.”

Angelica Vines has the most experience of that senior group, which also includes Katie Beth Boston, Maggie Ball, Rachel DeFore, Alice Armstrong and Izzy Melendez. Vines gives the Rebels a different dynamic on the outside and is someone capable of dominating matches at times.

“She’ll be able to score some points but we also need some leadership from her,” Hardee said.

Hardee’s volleyball career has taken him many different places. He has coached in college at North Dakota, UAB and New Mexico State. Most recently, he spent a couple years as an assistant at Chelsea High.

He took over at Vestavia in the spring and has gotten to work with this team throughout the spring and summer months and feels confident about its potential.

He wants the Rebels to be a strong defensive team and one that is fundamentally sound. Once those things are established, the offense will follow.

“We really lock down playing defense and understanding where we’re supposed to be on the court and with her assignments, in relation to the other team,” Hardee said.

Heading into the season, Hardee was unsure of what the team’s identity would end up being, but he had a pretty good idea of the characteristics he hopes the Rebels exhibit on the court each match.

“I want us to be a hard-nosed, tough team that plays hard all the time, plays hard every play night in and night out against any competition,” he said. “We’ll grow into that. It may take a little bit of time. We’ll put ourselves in position to win some matches and it’ll be up to us — me as a coach and them as players — to step up in those situations and get some wins for us.”

Hardee also wants to be one of the best serving teams around. The Rebels will not be content simply starting a point in an easy manner, but want to attack from the start of each point.

“We’re going to really get after it on the service line and put pressure on other teams and keep them out of system a lot,” Hardee said.

Vines will lead the Rebels on the outside along with junior Savannah Gann, who has played significantly since her freshman campaign. Vines and Gann have been around the Vestavia program for a long time, with each of their older sisters playing in the program as well.

As for the other seniors, Boston plays on the outside, with Ball and DeFore playing in the middle. Armstrong is a setter and Melendez is a defensive specialist.

“We have some leadership throughout the court,” Hardee said.

Kayla Franklin is a junior who has settled in on the right side. She also stars on the softball team at Vestavia and is a player Hardee sees playing a significant role this season, noting her versatility and athleticism.

Elizabeth Jackson, Kate Kaiser, Grace Mehrer, Mackenzie Merrill, Kaylee Rickert and Audrey Vielguth round out the Rebels varsity roster.

Hardee is bullish about the Rebels 2021 schedule, which features appearances in the Boddie Tournament, Briarwood’s tournament and Northridge’s tournament. The Rebels will also face the likes of Chelsea, Homewood, Oak Mountain, Mountain Brook and Hoover.

Vestavia Hills competes in Area 6 with defending state runner-up Spain Park, Hewitt-Trussville and Gadsden City. The Rebels are looking to have a say in the area championship.

“I’m excited about the competition and opportunity to play against [Spain Park],” he said. “It’s not going to be an easy task to knock them off at all. It’s something we can accomplish, though.”