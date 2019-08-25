Rebels looking to learn every day

× Expand Photos by Kyle Parmley. Spain Park vs. Vestavia Hills Volleyball Ainsley Schultz (20) is a third-year starter that plays all the way around for the Rebels.

An initial glance at the Vestavia Hills High School volleyball team won’t typically strike fear into the heart of the opponent across the net.

And that’s fine with head coach Mandy Burgess — who enters the fourth season of her second stint as the Rebels’ head coach — because what the Rebels may lack in stature or overwhelming athleticism is often overcome by superior focus, chemistry, feel for the game and a burning desire to win.

“What we’re going to have to do [this year] is be really smart and strategic and place the ball really, really well,” Burgess said.

The last Vestavia Hills team to advance to the state tournament, where the final eight teams in each classification conclude their seasons, did so in much the same manner. That 2012 unit bought in and exhibited patience and discipline to reach the Class 6A final.

“Our 2012 team that made the final is very physically like this,” Burgess said. “Actually, we have three girls that are taller than any girl we had on that team.”

With that being said, the 2019 Rebels are a far cry from the 2012 squad, at least at the outset of the season. There is plenty of room to improve, but Burgess believes she has a team equipped the capacity to make great strides throughout the year.

“All season, we are going to have to be able to learn from each time and realize what we might have to go through to get to October,” she said.

Vestavia Hills didn’t advance past the area tournament last fall. Despite putting together a strong season, Mountain Brook and Spain Park prevailed in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament and advanced to the super regional tournament. The Rebels senior class believes they have what it takes to not only get back to super regionals, but to potentially return to the elite eight as well.

“They want to make it to the elite eight,” Burgess said. “They want to be back at the elite eight. It’s exciting to hear them talk about it, but they’re also really good about not looking too far ahead.”

Maggie Gann (7) has made the transition from defensive specialist to all-around player.

Part of the reason behind that belief is the amount of experience Vestavia Hills has returning. The Rebels have six seniors, all of whom have played on the varsity level. Ainsley Schultz, one of the team’s best all-around players, and outside hitter Maggie Gann, are three-year starters for the varsity team that will play all six rotations.

Anna Wood also plays on the outside and learned a great deal behind star outside Hannah Vines the last few seasons. Burgess calls Wood “an absolute competitor” and lauds her willingness to continue playing volleyball in addition to basketball, in which she has starred during her high school career.

Madison Smith has a top-notch understanding of the game, and Burgess said “she can break down a scouting report better than anyone.” Smith is a defensive player attempting to take hold of the libero position.

Hayden Garris can play on the right side or in the middle, as she has returned from a knee injury that sidelined her the entirety of last season. Her height should provide the Rebels with a solid middle blocker. Senior Sarah Beth Harris also provides Vestavia Hills with a steady presence in the middle.

Mary Helen Peerson and Ava McMillan are both juniors that will compete for playing time on the back row, while Jillian Ronson will help out as a setter. Megan Walker is another junior that plays on the outside.

The lone sophomore, Angelica Vines, returns after garnering plenty of playing time last fall. She not only excels on the volleyball court but is also a standout track athlete. She will see most of her time on the right side but could contribute in the middle as well.

“[Angelica is] potentially one of the most talented athletes around,” Burgess said.

Savannah Gann is the team’s only freshman and will hit from both sides of the floor.

As a whole, the six seniors have much more experience in high-leverage situations than the other six players on the team. But Burgess said that hasn’t served as a division amongst the team. If anything, it’s pulled the unit closer together.

“They all want to be better for each other. There hasn’t been any frustration,” she said.

The Rebels jump into area play in early September, facing the likes of John Carroll, Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook within a week. They play a pair of tri-matches in the middle of the month, before facing Hewitt-Trussville, Hoover and rounding out the month in Hoover’s Over the Mountain Tournament.

Burgess sees many lineup adjustments and lessons learned in the early stages of this season, but she’s hopeful that will pay off in the end.

“I think we may be surprising,” she said. “That’s my hope. I think we’re going to get out and compete and work towards that, but we have a long way to go.”