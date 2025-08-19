Rebels looking to back up last year’s impressive run

The Vestavia Hills High School volleyball program made a statement last fall, reaching the Class 7A state semifinals for the first time since 2012, when the Rebels finished runner-up in the state.

It was a big step for Ashley Hardee’s program, and he hopes the Rebels keep that momentum rolling as he enters his fifth year at the helm.

“That final four run was great, because it provides us that experience we haven’t had yet,” he said. “That’s going to be valuable for us.”

The Rebels feature five returning starters and eight seniors. Leading the way is senior Millie Burgess, who has committed to play at Jacksonville State and has been a standout on the court since her days as a freshman.

Several seniors who played key roles a year ago are back, and the coaching staff is seeing the benefits of that continuity. Hardee said the senior class is a “great leadership group.”

Claire Ogden returns on the right side and joins Burgess as one of the Rebels’ two team captains this fall.

Marley Cowan returns in the middle, while Kendall Roberts, Emma Falkner, Hill Hudlow, Ellie Mitchell and Caroline Stricklin are also part of that senior mix.

Junior Lillie Hill took hold of the libero role last fall and has continued her rise over the summer as a player the coaching staff can trust to run the back row.

“She’s a really strong, confident player on the back row with tons of energy,” Hardee said.

Pepper Bedford, Caroline Ely, Ella Green, Kate Scot Hayes, Ellie Hill, Sarah Orkus, Charlotte Poole, Jill Russell and Hollyn Smith round out what is a large varsity roster of 18 players. That presents some challenges, but also an opportunity.

“We’ve got a lot of good players and we’re excited about it,” Hardee said. “At any given time, only six can play, so we’ll have to work on team building, unity and come together.”

Hardee noted the impressive collective height of his front-row players. Paired with athleticism on the back row, he’s excited about the potential of this year’s group.

“The key is going to be to see how well we come together,” Hardee said. “There’s not a ceiling for this team.”

Vestavia’s 2025 schedule once again features many of the top programs in the state. The Rebels play in Class 7A Area 7 alongside Huntsville, Hewitt-Trussville, Grissom and Albertville. They will also take on the likes of Bayside Academy, Hoover, Oak Mountain, Thompson, Mountain Brook, Homewood and Auburn in the regular season.

The Rebels will compete in the Juanita Boddie, HeffStrong and Shrimp Fest tournaments in Gulf Shores.

“I wanted us to believe we’re one of the best teams in the state,” Hardee said. “You have to believe that to go out there and do it. We have a chance to be that this year.”