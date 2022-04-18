Rebels looking for right combination down the stretch

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia Hills’ Jackson Harris (6) makes contact during an at-bat in a game between the Bucs and the Rebels at the Hoover High School baseball field on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The wins are nice, but the first month and a half of the high school baseball season is more about progress and results for Vestavia Hills.

Heading into the start of Class 7A, Area 6 play in early April, Vestavia Hills held a 16-12 record on the season. Included in those first 28 games were thrilling wins, disappointing losses and everything in between.

Obviously, head coach Jamie Harris wants his team to win every game it takes the first for. But he is able to keep the proper perspective, using the first half of the season to focus on getting better each day.

After a stretch in which Vestavia Hills lost five straight games, Harris said it was tough to stay positive. But those losses were to Chelsea and Briarwood — two strong 6A teams — and then three really good teams in Florida. On that trip to Florida, the Rebels rebounded from that rough start to win the final two games before heading home.

“The goal of our team is to get 1% better every day and to get better in preparation for area play and the playoffs,” he said. “It can be tough to keep that perspective when you’re not seeing the results, but you’ve got to.”

He knows better than anyone that the games that count the most come in April.

Last spring, Vestavia Hills put together a strong regular season, only to have it go to waste with what Harris called “two bad innings,” as defeats at the hands of Spain Park and Gadsden City eliminated the Rebels from playoff contention.

This season, the Rebels have to win games by being solid in all facets of the game. The defense has been strong and the lineup is deep, but has had to deal with the loss of Auburn commit Christopher Johnston, who is out for the season with a foot injury.

“We don’t make a lot of mistakes on defense and we have a chance against anybody offensively. On the mound, we’ve got guys that will compete and throw strikes, and that’s all you can ask for,” Harris said.

Jackson Harris, Will Cox, Hudson Walburn, Pierce Hanna, Thomas Watson and John Paul Head are each among the several hitters in the Rebels lineup hitting for a .300 average or better so far this season.

On the mound, Vestavia Hills does not have that shutdown, go-to starting pitcher, but a handful of pitchers have shown flashes throughout the season. The key for the staff will be getting it done as a unit.

“We’ve got guys that have done it in spurts and we’ve got to figure out what that (right combination) is,” Jamie Harris said.

Jackson Harris threw a one-hitter against Gardendale earlier this season and has been the most consistent starting pitcher. Barrett Harper has also thrown a one-hitter and Ryan Vermillion threw a great game against Hoover. Aiden Black threw a gem against Thompson, Ethan McGriff has shown flashes and Caleb Shofner is still working his way back into the groove after injury.

The Rebels hope to press the right buttons and win those area games that will inevitably be tight affairs. After splitting their first two area series, the Rebels take on Gadsden City in their final area series this week. A sweep of the Titans would go a long way toward assuring them a playoff spot.