Rebels looking for continued success in 2019-20

Vestavia Hills guard Coleman Barranco (1) will see his role expand in his senior season.

The 2019-20 iteration of the Vestavia Hills High School boys basketball team will look entirely different to those familiar with the past few years.

With towering figures such as Breck Cuddy (6-foot-11), Paul Michael Hargrove (6-8), Hunter Salmon and Michael Vice patrolling the paint in recent years, the Rebels have played a primarily half-court game. Cuddy and Hargrove stood close to 7 feet tall, so the Rebels would have been foolish to not take advantage of that on both ends of the floor.

But this year, head coach Patrick Davis is the tallest guy in the huddle. Freshman Win Miller and junior Grant Uldrich are the tallest players on the roster, both listed at 6-3.

“Obviously, we’ll look different in terms of what we’re doing and our style of play will change some,” Davis said.

There won’t be a mandate to throw the ball to the post on every possession, nor will the Rebels drop back into half-court man-to-man defense every time anymore.

“It will look different,” Davis said. “Last year, we played 98% of our defensive possessions were half-court man, and 98 might be low.”

This year, the Rebels will open things up to maximize their new-look team. Full-court pressure defense and up-tempo offense will become hallmarks of the Vestavia Hills team this winter.

“This year, we’re going to pressure because we have to,” Davis said. “We don’t have the rim protection. We’ve got to get after people defensively.”

Those post touches for the big guys the past few years will be replaced by 3-point shots and opportune transition buckets.

“We’ll be very perimeter-driven offensively,” Davis said. “I feel good about what we’re doing and what we’re running and where we’re trying to get shots and the type of shots we’re trying to get and who we’re getting them for. Some of it is stuff I’ve done before, and some of it is stuff I’ve never done.”

Coleman Barranco and Davis Holbert are the only two returning players who played big minutes the entire season in 2018-19. Uldrich was brought up midway through the season and provided strong perimeter defense. Alex Dieguez was a varsity player last year but is expected to log much more of a load this season.

Barranco earned praise last season from Davis, who said the guard could “do everything with that ball but peel it and eat it,” as a compliment to his extraordinary handles. During his senior season, he will be asked to carry more of the offensive burden in addition to distributing.

“Coleman’s a really good finisher,” Davis said. “He’s really fast, he’s got good change of pace, he’s got the [ball] on a string, he can really handle it, and he’s good in the catch-and-shoot.”

Holbert and Miller are two guys who didn’t play much in the summer, so Davis is eager to see them on the court as fall practice ramps up.

“Win will get some notoriety, because he’s a freshman. He’s got a chance to be really good. He’s about 6-3 and can do everything you need to do with it. He’s got a really high ceiling,” Davis said.

Juniors Nate Campbell, Charlie Hughes, Garrett Smith, Joey Caiola, Taiyo Crawford, Micah Roberson and MJ Newsom are also on the team, along with sophomore Jude Cleary. All of those players are being asked to play big roles as well.

“If all 13 are a go and are healthy, all 13 will probably play in every game,” Davis said. “That would be what I expect. Who finishes games, it could be a different five every night, depending on who’s playing well every night. That’s a good thing, because everybody knows if I play well, I’ve got a chance to finish the game.”

The Rebels schedule includes Hueytown, Chelsea, Ramsay, Pelham and Shades Valley in November, along with the annual Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic.

Ahead of area play in January, Vestavia Hills will also play the likes of Helena, Grissom, Homewood, Oxford and Oak Mountain before playing in a Tennessee tournament before Christmas and in the Homewood Metro Tournament just before the new year.

Class 7A, Area 6 will feature defending state champion Mountain Brook and improving squads at Spain Park and Hewitt-Trussville, which enter the second year with their new coaches.

“This is going to be a fun team,” Davis said. “I’m looking forward to coaching this team, because it’s a bunch of new guys doing different stuff.”

The Rebels begin their season Nov. 12 at home, when they host Hueytown at 7:30 p.m.