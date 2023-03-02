Rebels looking for bounce-back season

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Kayla Franklin (22) catches a throw as Spain Park’s Katie Flannery (6) steals second in a game at Spain Park High School in March 2022.

If the Vestavia Hills High School softball team can avoid the injury bug this spring, head coach John Simmons likes his team’s chances against just about anyone.

“If healthy, I feel good about their experience and the ball that they have played,” he said.

In his first season last spring, Simmons had to work around injuries to seven different starters at various points. Even with those challenges, the Rebels posted a 32-16 record and look poised to have a strong team this spring as well.

The Rebels have six seniors this season. Miah Simmons and Kayla Franklin are two recent college signees, as Simmons will play at the University of Mobile and Franklin will play at Chipola College in Florida. Outfielders Ella Gallaspy and Abby Gallaspy, catcher MK Meeks and infielder Catherine Cassimus are seniors as well.

Miah Simmons returns as one of the team’s top pitchers, along with junior Tait Davidson, a UAB commit. Davidson put together a good summer and fall and is healthy heading into this spring.

Franklin is also hoping for a healthy season after missing a chunk of the 2022 campaign. She will hold down a position in the middle infield.

“Being that you’ve got four returning [senior] starters, that’s a good number,” John Simmons said. “That’s some leadership in terms of the expectations. Having them perform at a high level is something we discuss. Leadership comes from action, not the mouth.”

There are a few other players returning with experience. Lucy Spisto has played much of her career to this point in the outfield, but John Simmons said to look for her in the infield this season. Laura Faith Beard is a junior who has started plenty in the outfield, while Reese Johnson earned some starts at third base last season as well.

The Rebels will have a new face at catcher following the graduation of Caroline Redden. Sophomore EJ Bragan and freshman Sadie Meadows are two names to watch behind the plate.

“I think we can make some waves,” John Simmons said. “In the circle, we’ve got veteran pitchers to help us. Offensively, how we bat 1-9 is going to be a key element. … Us being able to put some runs on the board will help us all the way around.”

John Simmons arrived at Vestavia Hills last year following a lengthy tenure at Hayden, where he won a couple state championships and plenty of games. He said the biggest difference in moving to a school at the Class 7A level is the frequency of playing top competition.

“We played all the teams in the past at Hayden. But at the 7A level and where we are located, we’re playing all these teams two times apiece. There are no breaks. The competition level we play at is extremely high. We have to train and prepare to bring our best every time,” he said.

After hosting the Red & Blue Classic to begin the season, Vestavia’s schedule features the likes of Curry and Helena, as well as Area 5 opponents Hoover, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County. If the Rebels advance out of the area tournament, they will play in a regional in Albertville against two Area 6 teams.

“I hope we’re ready to come and show up at that high level,” John Simmons said. “We want to build that consistency so that we come into April playing our best ball.”