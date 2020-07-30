Rebels look to ‘leave no doubt’ in 2020

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Landon Neese (23) runs for a touchdown against Spain Park last season. Neese returns as one of the Rebels’ top backs this fall. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by James Nicholas. Matthew McMeans (98) hit all but one of his extra-point attempts a season ago. He will likely handle kicking and punting duties for the Rebels this fall. Prev Next

Editor's Note: As of press time, the high school football season was still set to begin Aug. 21. It was unclear whether the season would be altered due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a return to the Class 7A playoffs in 2019, the Vestavia Hills High School football team is eager to prove it has staying power in 2020.

“We’ve got goals that we strive for, but you’ve got to put those goals in action day by day,” said head coach Buddy Anderson, whose 43rd season as the Rebels’ head coach will be his last.

“I’m at peace with it,” said Anderson, whose 342 wins are the most in state history. “This is the last one. I know I’m going to be very emotional toward the end. That will just be part of it. I’ve been praying about this for a long time. God called me Jan. 12, 1968, to be a high school coach. Didn’t know what it looked like at that point, but as time went on God opened doors and put me where I needed to be.”

Before that door closes on Anderson’s historic career, his Rebels will look to chalk up awinning record for the third consecutive season.

“It’s a mixed bag,” Anderson said of returning experience.

OFFENSE

Seven starters return to an offense that averaged 30.5 points last season. Eli Sawyer will likely be replaced at quarterback by Braden Glenn, who spent the last two seasons as the backup. Mitchell Towns and Fort Edmonds are other quarterbacks who may see time.

Landon Neese returns at the fullback position, and Pierce Hanna and Bryant Agee saw significant playing time as sophomore running backs in 2019.

Charlie Hughes is a returning wide receiver. Lleyton Hargrove, Cole Turner, Colton Rohling and others are expected to contribute to the receiving corps.

The offensive line is expected to be strong with its returning experience and depth. Names to watch this season include Hill Stokes, Drew Ulch, Dawson Ray, John King, John David Miles, Jack Dawsey, Darren Gordon, Hoke Smith, Hasting Sykes, Walker Creel, Josh Decker, William Cox, Nelson Greiner and Jack McMurray.

“Exciting year for the offense,” Neese said.“The whole offense looks complete from the line to the backfield to the receiving corps.”

DEFENSE

Defensive tackle Michael Lawrence is the lone returning starter on the Vestavia Hills defense.

“He’s got a real good motor,” Anderson said. “Loves to play the game.”

The Rebels will, however, have experience back defensively. Lawrence will be joined by fellow defensive tackles Max Neuroth, Everett Thompson, Eli Vielguth and Vaughn Schneider, among others.

Bryce Littleton played a good bit at defensive end in 2019. Carter Tyus, Trey Saunders, CJay Parker and Blake Jeffers will also see time off the edge.

“Looking for those guys to step up and step forward,” Anderson said.

Josh Cheatham will look to lead the linebacking corps in 2020. He will be joined by Aidan Robinson, Jack Davis, Davis Stewart, John Edwards and Adam Rudulph.

Cornerbacks to watch include Tyler Moore, Skylar McGee, Camren Lyaka and Caleb Uhlich. Safeties include Joseph Sullivan, John Ross Ashley, Thomas Watson, Leighton Reese, Will Cox and Caleb Harwell.

“Defense is young, however, leadership is not a problem, as the seniors on defense are heart-on-their-sleeve type players,” Neese said.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Matthew McMeans returns as the placekicker after a 2019 campaign in which he connected on 40-of-41 extra-point attempts. He will likely also handle the punting duties.

“Glad we’ve got him back,” Anderson said.

Each year, Vestavia Hills produces a motto for the season ahead. This go-around it’s “Great teammates, great leaders. Leave no doubt,” Anderson said.

“That’s the theme this year because we should leave no doubt that Vestavia is a top-tier football program in the state,” Hughes said.

Hughes said focusing on getting better and executing each week will help the Rebels return to the postseason.

“You can expect a football team that’s motivated but not satisfied with only a first round playoff appearance,” he said.

The schedule, as always, is tough. Class 7A, Region 3 includes Gadsden City, Hewitt-Trussville, Hoover, Oak Mountain, Spain Park, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County. The Rebels’ non-region games are at Mountain Brook, and at home against Homewood and Shades Valley.

“It’s going to be a challenge every week we go out,” Anderson said. “It’s a gauntlet. You better be ready to play or you’re going to get it handed to you.”

The Rebels find motivation in this being Anderson’s final season. They plan to give every drill, every down, their all. They want to make him proud.

“He does not want this season to be for him, but for the team as a whole, the way he has emphasized it to every team he has coached,” Hughes said.

For now, Anderson can’t answer how he will feel throughout the season or if he will soak in the little things more. What he can do, however, is talk about what he always has — the team.

“Each team has its own heartbeat,” he said. “This team is different from last year’s, year before that, any other team I’ve had. We’ve just got to work hard and make this the best of this team.”