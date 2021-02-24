Rebels leaning on big senior class entering 2021

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Vestavia Hills’ Charity Bibbs (22) pitches during a game against Hoover in February 2020 at the Vestavia Hills Softball Complex. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Vestavia Hills’ Annie Kate Parks (5) bats during the Rebels’ game against Hoover. Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills High School softball team was on a positive trajectory when the 2020 season was cut short.

The Rebels were off to a 12-4 start to the season and beginning to put the pieces together. For the last few years, Vestavia Hills has had a roster largely comprised of young, talented players growing and maturing into consistent performers.

“We were doing well, we were starting to jell in some spots, but it was early,” head coach Lissa Walker said. “We were on the right track to do what we needed to do last year.”

Now, that once up-and-coming group is led by six players who are now seniors in 2021.

“We have a pretty stout senior class,” said catcher Gwynnie Hornibrook, who has signed with Samford University.

Hornibrook, Charity Bibbs, Lily Dunaway, Nikki Hammond, Annie Kate Parks and Sydney Harris have largely grown up and played together and they are eager to make the most of their final season in the red and blue.

“Even though our season got cut short last year, we’re all together this year to play our senior season, so I think we’ll do really well. We’ve been working really hard,” Dunaway said.

After that hot start last year, the Rebels graduated Arden Plugge and Mary Claire Wilson, two significant contributors. But the team also returns plenty of experience to the fold.

“We know each other really well and we played really well together last year,” Hammond said.

The bond with this year’s group is a strong one, they say.

“The team has really good chemistry,” outfielder Parks said. “We can be serious but we also know how to have fun with each other.”

Put all six of them in a room at once and it is clear how their personalities feed off each other. Each person’s style benefits the team in a unique manner.

“We all lead in different ways,” said Harris, an outfielder.

Walker believes the team’s pitching staff and defense will lead the way at the outset of the season, given that Bibbs and Hammond have logged plenty of varsity innings the last few seasons. Bibbs has signed with Chipola College and Hammond is still searching for a college softball home. Freshman Tait Davidson is also expected to give the Rebels quality innings this year as well.

Outside of the top half of the order, Walker wants to see some other bats step up and provide depth to the Vestavia lineup. Kayla Franklin and Ella Gallaspy are two that could take on bigger roles. Lauren Green, Libby Pippin, Reese Johnson, Heaven Bibbs, Bella Nixon, Kylie Reid and Caroline Redden will also get their chances as well.

Vestavia Hills competes in Class 7A, Area 6, arguably the toughest in the entire state. The Rebels will tussle with 2019 state champion Hewitt-Trussville, perennial contender Spain Park and an always solid Oak Mountain team.

The Rebels’ schedule also includes games against Hoover, Oxford, Sumiton Christian, Thompson, Springville and Chelsea to go along with tournament appearances at Hoover and Oxford.

“If we stay focused, we’ll go far,” Bibbs said.