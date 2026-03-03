Rebels hoping to break through this spring

× Expand Kyle Parmley Vestavia Hills’ Addison Ferrell (00) Vestavia Hills’ Addison Ferrell (00) hits the ball.

Vestavia Hills High School’s softball program has been close before.

The Rebels have been on the doorstep of state championships. They have made deep runs into regionals and the state tournament.

They have struggled to do that recently, but not for a lack of talent and effort. In John Simmons’ four seasons as head coach, the Rebels have shown they can compete with anyone in a loaded Class 7A, Area 6. The challenge has been finishing the job in the win-or-go-home moments.

“For us, since I’ve been here, that’s been our biggest problem,” Simmons said. “We have competed and beaten, some time throughout the year, everybody in our area.”

The belief entering the 2026 season is that this could be the year Vestavia takes the next step.

The Rebels will be young once again. Simmons expects several underclassmen to potentially start or at least earn significant playing time.

Expand Kyle Parmley Vestavia Hills’ Lilly Ferguson (10) Vestavia Hills’ Lilly Ferguson (10).

“How we have matured from last year and how we will grow and mature throughout the course of the season is probably going to tell the tale for us,” Simmons said.

The pitching circle could be a strength. Kate Flanagan and Lilly Ferguson return after logging significant varsity innings last season. Flanagan, who was forced into a major role as a seventh grader, led the team in innings pitched.

“She had to grow up quick,” Simmons said. “She did a fantastic job last year.”

Junior Hollon Gay also returns after missing all of last season due to injury. Simmons said she is working hard and showing promise in live work as she returns to full strength.

Behind them, Vestavia returns experience in key defensive spots. Sophomore shortstop Hannah Walker is a three-year starter who first cracked the varsity lineup as an eighth grader. Senior Chloe Leahy anchors third base for the fourth straight season and has steadily improved at the plate and in the field. Leahy is committed to Shelton State Community College to play both softball and flag football.

Addison Ferrell, a sophomore who saw time as a freshman, is expected to factor in at first base after a strong offseason.

Freshmen Olivia Adkins and Ryanne Head are two young players expected to contribute immediately. Adkins hit around a .380 average in limited at-bats as an eighth grader last season, while Head hit nearly .300 in her opportunities.

“We saw spurts of greatness last year out of several of the young kids,” Simmons said.

Vestavia will once again navigate a competitive Area 6 that includes Hoover, Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain. Simmons believes the Rebels have as good a chance as anyone if they handle tight situations better than they have in the past.

“When the game got tight and situations got a little bit complicated, we struggled a little bit, and that was because of our immaturity,” he said.

With more depth and another year of experience for a talented young core, Vestavia Hills believes growth could translate into postseason success.

“I would like to think we have as good a chance as any,” Simmons said.