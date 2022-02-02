Rebels honor student-athletes on National Signing Day

× Expand Kyle Parmley Vestavia Hills High School recognized 15 student-athletes on National Signing Day, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

VESTAVIA HILLS -- On National Signing Day, Feb. 2, Vestavia Hills High School held a ceremony to celebrate 15 student-athletes who have signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level.

Lacrosse

Sims Nichols, Young Harris College

Max Hull, Drexel University

Tennis

Andrew Castleberry, Birmingham-Southern College

Ryan Pearlman, Birmingham-Southern College

Track and field

Bo Webb, University of South Alabama

Crawford West, University of Alabama

Andrew Bradshaw, Troy University

Football

Jamar Wilkins, Phenix City Prep

Cole Turner, Clemson University

Hoke Smith, U.S. Naval Academy

Softball

Caroline Redden, University of West Georgia

Baseball

Ethan McGriff, Centre College

Thomas Watson, University of West Alabama

Golf

Jackson Sharp, Birmingham-Southern College

Jake Ovitt, Birmingham-Southern College