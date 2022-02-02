Rebels honor student-athletes on National Signing Day

Kyle Parmley
Vestavia Hills High School recognized 15 student-athletes on National Signing Day, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
VESTAVIA HILLS -- On National Signing Day, Feb. 2, Vestavia Hills High School held a ceremony to celebrate 15 student-athletes who have signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level.
Lacrosse
Sims Nichols, Young Harris College
Max Hull, Drexel University
Tennis
Andrew Castleberry, Birmingham-Southern College
Ryan Pearlman, Birmingham-Southern College
Track and field
Bo Webb, University of South Alabama
Crawford West, University of Alabama
Andrew Bradshaw, Troy University
Football
Jamar Wilkins, Phenix City Prep
Cole Turner, Clemson University
Hoke Smith, U.S. Naval Academy
Softball
Caroline Redden, University of West Georgia
Baseball
Ethan McGriff, Centre College
Thomas Watson, University of West Alabama
Golf
Jackson Sharp, Birmingham-Southern College
Jake Ovitt, Birmingham-Southern College