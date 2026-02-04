Rebels honor college-bound athletes

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Athletics Vestavia Hills High School celebrated National Signing Day on Feb. 4, 2026. Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Athletics.

Vestavia Hills High School celebrated its senior college-bound student-athletes Wednesday afternoon in a ceremony held in the high school gymnasium.

Here is the list of student-athletes recognized:

Cooper Anderson - Mississippi State University (Baseball)

Mille Burgess - Tulane University (Volleyball)

Clark Browne - North Carolina State University (Golf)

Cooper Cook - Truett McConnell University (Wrestling)

Gus Darnall - Central Alabama Community College (Golf)

Allen Duffy - Southern Union State Community College (Golf)

Meghan Garrison - Alabama A&M (Bowling)

Jacob Harris - Northwest Shoals Community College (Baseball)

Elizabeth Haughery - Spring Hill College (Golf)

Aidan Irwin - Lurleen B Wallace Community College (Golf)

Chloe Leahy - Shelton State Community College (Flag Football & Softball)

Kaleb Lytle – Berry College (Lacrosse)

Chethan Mallempati – Anderson University (Lacrosse)

Ethan Meadows - Wheaton College (Track/CC)

Wesley Newman – University of Lynchburg (Lacrosse)

Rilie Reid - Cleveland State University (Swimming)

Colt Riley – Colorado Mesa University (Lacrosse)

Julia Rose - University of North Alabama (Flag Football)

Alexis Rubin - Cumberland University (Flag Football)

Gavin Smith - Southern Mississippi University (Baseball)

Wilson Szymela - University of West Alabama (Baseball)

Anderson Thrower – Campbellsville University (Fishing)

Cross Tonsmeire - Shelton State Community College (Baseball)

Capp Trimm - Lawson State Community College (Baseball)