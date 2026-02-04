Rebels honor college-bound athletes

by

Vestavia Hills High School celebrated its senior college-bound student-athletes Wednesday afternoon in a ceremony held in the high school gymnasium.

Here is the list of student-athletes recognized:

Cooper Anderson - Mississippi State University (Baseball)

Mille Burgess - Tulane University (Volleyball)

Clark Browne - North Carolina State University (Golf)

Cooper Cook - Truett McConnell University (Wrestling)

Gus Darnall - Central Alabama Community College (Golf)

Allen Duffy - Southern Union State Community College (Golf)

Meghan Garrison - Alabama A&M (Bowling)

Jacob Harris - Northwest Shoals Community College (Baseball)

Elizabeth Haughery - Spring Hill College (Golf)

Aidan Irwin - Lurleen B Wallace Community College (Golf)

Chloe Leahy - Shelton State Community College (Flag Football & Softball)

Kaleb Lytle – Berry College (Lacrosse)

Chethan Mallempati – Anderson University (Lacrosse)

Ethan Meadows - Wheaton College (Track/CC)

Wesley Newman – University of Lynchburg (Lacrosse)

Rilie Reid - Cleveland State University (Swimming)

Colt Riley – Colorado Mesa University (Lacrosse)

Julia Rose - University of North Alabama (Flag Football)

Alexis Rubin - Cumberland University (Flag Football)

Gavin Smith - Southern Mississippi University (Baseball)

Wilson Szymela - University of West Alabama (Baseball)

Anderson Thrower – Campbellsville University (Fishing)

Cross Tonsmeire - Shelton State Community College (Baseball)

Capp Trimm - Lawson State Community College (Baseball)